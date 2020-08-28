JOHANNESBURG/LONDON — Glencore will likely sell its entire 73.1% stake in Zambia’s Mopani Copper Mines to the government’s mining investment arm ZCCM-IH rather than becoming a minority stakeholder, two sources with direct knowledge told Reuters.
Zambia and Swiss-based Glencore are at “cross purposes” over Mopani, Zambian Mines Minister Richard Musukwa had said on Tuesday when he announced ZCCM-IH aims to increase its shareholding in Mopani to 51% “or even more”, from 10% currently.
Glencore’s plans to put Mopani on care and maintenance prompted the Zambian government to threaten in April to revoke the firm’s mining licences.
Two sources with direct knowledge of the negotiations said Glencore is looking to exit the asset entirely.
“As of now, we are discussing a potential sale of their stake in Mopani,” said one of the sources.
A Glencore spokesman declined to comment. First Quantum, which owns 16.9% of Mopani, did not respond to a request for comment.
The move by ZCCM-IH to take control of Mopani is part of its strategy shift away from minority stakes and towards running mines as an operator.
Glencore wrote off the value of Mopani by $1.144 billion in its half-year earnings report earlier this month, saying the estimated recoverable value was $704 million, including tax receivables.
Mopani’s total liabilities exceeded its total assets by $2.562 billion in 2019, the company reported in a financial statement, indicating “a material uncertainty in relation to the going concern assumption”.
Mopani produced 51,275 tonnes of finished copper in 2019 including purchased materials – accounting for 13.9% of Glencore’s African copper output and 3.7% of its overall copper output.
Glencore, which reported a first-half loss due to the impact of the pandemic, will not reap the benefits of billions spent on expansion projects over the last three years if it sells to ZCCM-IH but investors see this as a way for the miner to cut its losses.
“Mopani has been a big headache for Glencore, the mine has never delivered anything for shareholders,” a Glencore shareholder, who asked not to be identified, said, citing numerous accidents and operational issues.
CASH CONSTRAINTS
A major hurdle to clinching the deal is Zambia’s lack of funds to pay for the stake and fund the mine’s running costs, sources say.
Glencore’s stake in Mopani is worth $514.6 million, according to its own valuation. Mopani’s 2019 financial statement shows operating expenses of $931 million.
Zambia’s total foreign exchange reserves stood at $1.43 billion at the end of June, equivalent to just 2.3 months of import cover, according to the central bank.
ZCCM-IH’s cash and term deposits together amounted to 828.9 million Zambian kwacha ($43 million) by March 31 2019, according to the latest financial statements on its website.
A ZCCM-IH spokeswoman did not reply to Reuters’ questions about how it would finance the stake purchase.
Waiting for FRIDAY CHANDA TO BLAME HH for This..Every action has a positive side of it. lets look at the positive of this guys
Kkkkkkkk PF naikosa, they have no other options but to hire Nawakwi who has knowledge of managing privatized mines.
There is only one man who knows how to sale the mines. He will sale the Mine for a quarter of what it is worth. Let him sale and he will get himself as shareholder and Director on Mopani. He will also sale himself Nkana Stadium and shinde stadium. Clever chap he is.
Let him sale the entire ZCCM -IH to himself and change the name to ZCCM-HH
ISN’T THIS WHAT YOU WANTED BA ZAMBIA?
Everything has crumbled and Zambia is already a broke country through reckless borrowing. And Mopani drops the bombshell, you can’t even put a stake in there, you are dead broke
“We were told by advisers, who included the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank that for the next 20 years, Zambian copper would not make a profit. [But, if we privatised] we would be able to access debt relief, and this was a huge carrot in front of us, We had no option,” said then Minister of Finance Edith Nawakwi.#1999
Nawakwi is to blame for the Privatization mess! She was in charge, even of Consulting Firms she hired. Worse, her Callington Maize scandal where she cost the treasury over $10Million which has never been recovered. She would fit well as ECL’S running mate Jagaban of corruption … Kikikiki
Buying loss making mine so you can perform black magic to make a profit. Blacks never learn.
Which ever way you go you are f.ucked
I don’t like PF for destroying the country but I think its time we took control of our own resources, for a long time we have been ripped of by these investors who do nothing for the local communities where they operate.
Zambians, be careful!
These are loss making mines (liabilities to Glencore)….WHY BUY THEM?
Draconian measures will be needed to make them profitable, I doubt if Zambian workers will endure such measures:
** 33% salary cut
** Labour reorganisation with 15-20% reduction
** Reduction in consumables (diesel, exlosives, power, mill balls, chemical reagents, etc) by 15%
** Cherry picking (mining the high-grade stopes), until copper price improves
** Moisture reduction in concentrates to reduce transport cost to Mufulira smelter
** Possibility of lag reprocessing
Let the government buy that equity and then resale it to more serious investors. Don’t handle these stubborn investors with kid gloves.