Saturday, September 5, 2020
Kafue Gorge Lower to pour 300 MW into national grid this year and an additional 450 MW by May 2021

The Kafue Gorge Lower Hydro Power Project will soon be injected in the national grid and may reach 300 mega-watts by the end of the year (2020) before peaking at 750 mega-watts by May 2021.

Project Director Wesley Lwiindi told a visiting ministerial delegation that the long awaited hydro-electric energy from the Kafue Gorge Lower Hydro Power Project will soon commence.

Mr Lwiindi said a total of five turbines, each with a production capacity of 150 megawatts (total 750 mega-watts), will be installed in the power house at the Kafue Gorge Lower Hydro Project.

He said two have already been installed successfully and the remaining three are at different stages of completion.

This came to light on Friday, when Finance Minister Dr Bwalya Ng'aNdu and his counterpart at Energy Mathew Nkhuwa visited the project site in Kafue.

The Kafue Gorge Lower Hydro Power Project
The Kafue Gorge Lower Hydro Power Project
The Kafue Gorge Lower Hydro Power Project
