Array Updated: September 10, 2020 Miles Sampa teams up with Ephraim and other artists for ‘Wawawa’ By staff September 10, 2020 39 views 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Miles Sampa teams up with Ephraim and other artists for 'Wawawa' staff To help spread awareness of covid-19. Miles Sampa teamed up with Ephraim, Gods General, Microphone 7 & Solomon Plate, on a song “Wawawa”. Previous articleThe Government will continue to strengthen its COVID-19 surveillance strategy at all points of entry LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. - Advertisement - Loading... - Advertisement - Latest News staff - September 10, 20200Miles Sampa teams up with Ephraim and other artists for ‘Wawawa’ To help spread awareness of covid-19. Miles Sampa teamed up with Ephraim, Gods General, Microphone 7 & Solomon Plate, on...Read more Health The Government will continue to strengthen its COVID-19 surveillance strategy at all points of entry Chief Editor - September 10, 2020 1 Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has said that the government will continue to strengthen its Covid-19 surveillance strategy at all points of entry to stop... Read more Columns Zambian Opposition Leader Hakainde Hichilema Should be Left Alone editor - September 10, 2020 4 The never dying debate on privatization of national assets that took place decades ago in Zambia has resurfaced and has reached a very complicated... Read more Headlines ERB Keeps Fuel Price Unchanged for Now Chief Editor - September 10, 2020 5 The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has said that it will only review fuel prices once it is availed with the documentation for a new... Read more General News The Church has done tremendous work in the fight against Covid 19-Religious Minister Chief Editor - September 10, 2020 2 National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister the Hon. Rev. Mrs Godfridah Sumaili says the Church has done tremendous work in the fight against Covid... Read more More Articles In This Category Sleeping in Lusaka Feature Lifestyle staff - September 10, 2020 5 By Samba Yonga It is a sobering reality to comprehend that the economic value and scarce resource that we seek in Lusaka is actually outside... Read more Esther Chungu and Chef 187 unveil collaboration “Its Coming” Feature Lifestyle staff - September 8, 2020 5 Brand new Esther Chungu song featuring Chef 187 off the upcoming sophomore album April. It's Coming is the second single and Video off the... Read more Zambia’s first true-athlete scholarship winner Feature Lifestyle staff - September 8, 2020 4 When Mark Kakoma, a 10th grade student at Trident College Solwezi, first climbed into a rowing boat, he thought it would just be a... Read more Zambian TV Producer, Host and Journalist Hellen Zulu Sharing on Being TV Ready! Feature Lifestyle staff - September 7, 2020 9 Renowned Zambian TV Producer, Host and Journalist Hellen Zulu Sharing on Being TV Ready! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IqbPJkg8YiY Read more