Miles Sampa teams up with Ephraim and other artists for ‘Wawawa’

Miles Sampa teams up with Ephraim and other artists for 'Wawawa'
staff

To help spread awareness of covid-19. Miles Sampa teamed up with Ephraim, Gods General, Microphone 7 & Solomon Plate, on a song “Wawawa”.

