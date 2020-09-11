9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, September 11, 2020
Headlines
Updated:

Bokani Soko’s Grandview in Ambulance supply scandal in Malawi

By Chief Editor
President Edgar Lungu’s associate Bokani Soko’s Grandview International is likely to face a probe by the Malawi Anti Corruption Commission over an Ambulance supply tender.

Grandview International made headlines in Zambia when it supplied 42 Fire Tenders at a cost of 42 million US dollars.

In Malawi, the Human Rights Defenders Coalition of Malawi has written to that country’s Anti-Corruption Bureau over allegations of corruption in the procurement of ambulances by the Ministry of Health.

In a latter dated, September, 10, 2020, HRDC stated that in their ongoing whistleblower initiative they had received information that they wished to share with the bureau.

“HRDC has seen a notification of ward of a contract to Grandview International of Lusaka, Zambia to supply 35 Toyota Land Cruiser Ambulances. We have received information that the bidders were as follows 1. Toyota Malawi; Toyota Land Cruiser $47,800.00, 2. Nissan Malawi Nissan Patrol $56,241.61; 3. Mike Appeal and Gatto Land Cruiser $61,384.00; 4. Grandview International Land Cruiser $63,000.00; 5. Med Point Dazzie Land Cruiser $64,750.00; 6. Paramount Holdings Land Cruiser $65,000.00; 7. ARK Agencies Land Cruiser $72,000.00; 8. Skywaves Land Cruiser $77,007.36; 9. Good Hope Land Cruiser $112, 281.88,” the letter read in part.

HRDC stated that as stated in the letter,Grandview was on number 4 and over $25,000 higher than Toyota Malawi, and that apart from being cheaper, Toyota Malawi also offered two years of free service of the vehicles.

“Grandview International is also controversial in their home country, Zambia. The opposition leader Chishimba Kambwili is alleged to have referred to the company as the Guptas of Zambia due to their alleged closeness to the Zambian presidency. Grandview is a subject of investigation by the Anti-Corruption Commission in Zambia in their supply of 42 Fire Trucks at $1 million each,” stated HRDC. “Given that Malawian companies were even cheaper, we are surprised that this contract was awarded to a seemingly questionable Zambian company. We appeal to ACB to commence the investigations as soon as possible and that the anti-corruption body will update the nation when the investigations have started.”

The letter was signed by HRDC national chairperson Gift Trapence and national coordinator Luke Tembo.

