Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Simusamba’s fate is an indictment on Chief Justice Mambilima-Chifire

By Chief Editor
Anti Corruption Activist Gregory Chifire says the decision by the Judicial Complaints Commission to recommend the removal of controversial Lusaka Magistrate David Simusamba from presiding as a judicial officer is an indictment on Chief Justice Ireen Mambilima.

There have been various complaints against the conduct of Magistrate Simusamba, the latest being a case where Chishimba Kambwili reported him to the Anti-Corruption Commission before asking the Chief Justice to compel him to recuse himself from handing the opposition NDC leader’s case.

In December 2019, Kambwili wrote to Chief Justice, Irene Mambilima, complaining about the manner in which Magistrate Simusamba was handling the matter.

This was after a complaint filed by MMD president Nevers Mumba two years ago over the manner in which Magistrate Simusamba behaved in the case of trespassing.

In April 2018, Mumba, through his lawyers Simeza, Sangwa and Associates, wrote to Chief Justice Ireen Mambilima over Magistrate Simusamba’s alleged judicial misconduct, which suggested that he was pushing a political agenda.

In a letter dated September 8, 2020, addressed to the MMD leader, the JCC stated that it had advised the judiciary management to commence an internal process that should result in the removal of Simusamba, who is now a Lusaka High Court Registrar, from the bench.

There have been various complaints against the conduct of Magistrate Simusamba, the latest being a case where Chishimba Kambwili reported him to the Anti-Corruption Commission before asking the Chief Justice to compel him to recuse himself from handing the opposition NDC leader’s case.

And Gregory Chifire says the recommendation for removal of Simusamba as Magistrate by the Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC) is a serious indictment on the Judiciary.

Mr Chifire said the decision flies in the face of the Chief Justice who even after Mr. Kambwili wrote to her about Simusamba’s solitation of bribe by the latter, she refused to act.

“I was jailed by the Supreme Court on two counts. 1. For writing a letter to the Chief Justice 2. For saying that there was corruption in the Judiciary.“

He added, “The other counts where dropped because they were neither published nor authored by me. I won’t go into details over this today because the matter is still active at the African Commission. But one day I shall speak. Note that Simusamba is being punished for an old complained filed by Dr. Nevers Mumba. Dr. Mumba like many government critics was unfairly treated and jailed. The truth can never be concealed, it will always find its way out.”

Previous articlePolice Chief Kakoma Kanganja Warns UPND Cadres who allegedly Destroyed NRC Registration Equipment

  1. These upnd cadres are id!ots. Which constitution allows the CJ to remove a judge or magistrate?? That’s the job of the JCC which have rightly done so. When ECL assented to the 2016 constitution, it introduced this body to handle judicial problems not the old constitution that allowed the previous presidents to set up tribunals to probe judges. Opposition surely have no substance except hate and bitterness. Chifire is not an anti-corruption activist but a fugitive and criminal who must come back and face the law!!

