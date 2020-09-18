9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, September 18, 2020
General News
Updated:

IBA calls for ethical conduct among broadcasting stations

By Chief Editor
The Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) Board has called for ethical and professional conduct among broadcasting stations.

IBA Board of Directors Chairperson Mabel Mung’omba said the act will help broadcasting stations to perform their duties efficiently and professionally.

Ms Mung’omba said this when she paid a courtesy call on Muchinga Province Deputy Permanent Secretary Jonathan Ng’onga at his office yesterday.

Ms Mung’omba said the board is aware of the many challenges Broadcasting stations are faced with saying ethical and professionalism should be adhered to, despite the many challenges.

She said the IBA board is aware of various challenges stations go through hence the IBA board decided to go round the provinces to appreciate and encourage the stations to continue serving the people with factual information on the ground.

“We have had some of the broadcasting stations being shut down and this is why we are on the ground to appreciate and hear what is going on in some of these station that is causing these challenges,” she said.

The chairperson said once the board understands the issues on the ground, it will be easy to guide the stations saying the board is guided by the IBA act which gives the guidelines that helps the board assist the media fraternity to uphold the standard and to regulate the content.

“We are visiting all the broadcasting stations in the country to meet with management to hear their challenges and give guidance on how they can work with various stakeholders, ” she said.

Ms Mung’omba mentioned one of the challenges as load shedding which in negatively affecting most broadcasting stations in terms of revenue collection saying the board has taken it up to negotiate with ZESCO to see how the issue can be resolved and make sure that it does not impact negatively on stations.

The IBA Board Chairperson has since thanked broadcasting stations for their role in disseminating messages on COVID 19 and has further encouraged the Stations to promote a pluralistic broadcasting industry in Zambia through fair, transparent and effective regulation to continue playing the COVID 19 messages, as they continue to play a major role in mitigating the spread of the pandemic.

And Muchinga Province Deputy Permanent Secretary Jonathan Ng’onga said it is important that the media fraternity upholds ethical and professionalism as they perform their duties.

”If the media doesn’t uphold ethical and professionalism in their daily duties then the public will suffer,” Mr Ng’onga said.

He said in Muchinga Province the broadcasting stations have so far worked well with the Provincial Administration on all the programmes.

“We hope that we will continue working together with these broadcasting stations as we serve the people of Muchinga Province and the country at large,” he stated.

IBA Board of Directors Chairperson Mabel Mung’omba is in Muchinga Province to meet with broadcasting station management to hear their challenges and appreciate the work they are doing.

Ms Mung’omba is in the company of Vice Chairperson Chalimba Phiri and IBA Director General Josephine Mapoma among others.

