9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, September 29, 2020
type here...
General News
Updated:

Prepare graduates to start entrepreneurship instead of advancing to seek employment-Chitotela

By Chief Editor
39 views
0
General News Prepare graduates to start entrepreneurship instead of advancing to seek employment-Chitotela
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Minister of Tourism and Arts Ronald Chitotela has urged Zambian Universities to emphasize on the need to prepare graduates to start entrepreneurship instead of advancing to seek employment.

Speaking when he featured as guest lecturer for the Executive Masters of Business Administration at University of Lusaka (UNILUS) yesterday, the Minister said graduates must open their minds for new ventures including those in the tourism industry that come with good incentives from government.

Mr Chitotela stated that graduates must pay attention to Presidential pronouncements and National Budget Presentations that form government positions on where best to invest.

“It is ‘old school’ to think that investing in tourism is only for foreign financiers considering that the government has opened up opportunities for local Zambians to invest in the sector,” he said.

The Minister challenged the students to search for any Zambian that has created wealth out of earning a salary.

Mr Chitotela noted that there is a need to turn to entrepreneurship for the betterment of the economy and the Zambian people’s livelihood.

The Minister said the University of Lusaka is a true model of a Zambian business model that needs to be supported as it offers free enterprise training to students.

And UNILUS Vice-Chancellor Pinalo Chifwanakeni said the tourism sector has more to offer if young people started considering investing in it.

Professor Chifwanakeni noted that countries like Israel have benefited more and their economies have been strengthened by foreign exchange earnings by advertising religious tourism.

He said Zambians could grow more out of the various knishes of tourism offing.

Prof. Chifwanakeni emphasized on the need to look to Northern Tourism Circuit for tourism investments.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Ministry of Tourism and Arts Public Relations Officer Sakabilo Kalembwe.

Previous articlecommittee probing illegalities in land allocation in Kitwe to finalise its Investigation soon
Next articleMinister of Livestock and Fisheries Nkandu Luo hands over livestock to women clubs

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

Vernon Mwaanga rubbishes Statement on “No Wind of Change In Zambia” attributed to him, Its Fake News

Veteran politician Vernon Mwaanga has said that the story circulating on social media under the headline " THERE IS...
Read more
General News

ZANEC disappointed over Low Budgetary Allocation to the Education Sector

Chief Editor - 0
The 81 Member Organizations of the Zambia National Educational Coalition (ZANEC) has expressed their disappointment over the continued neglect of the education sector by...
Read more
Entertainment News

‘The great African novel of the 21st century’: Namwali Serpell wins Arthur C Clarke award

Chief Editor - 2
Namwali Serpell has won the UK’s top prize for science fiction, the Arthur C Clarke award, for her first novel The Old Drift, which...
Read more
Rural News

Minister of Livestock and Fisheries Nkandu Luo hands over livestock to women clubs

Chief Editor - 1
Government has handed over livestock to Sinda District women clubs meant to improve their livelihoods. Minister of Livestock and Fisheries Nkandu Luo explained that...
Read more
General News

Prepare graduates to start entrepreneurship instead of advancing to seek employment-Chitotela

Chief Editor - 0
Minister of Tourism and Arts Ronald Chitotela has urged Zambian Universities to emphasize on the need to prepare graduates to start entrepreneurship instead of...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

ZANEC disappointed over Low Budgetary Allocation to the Education Sector

General News Chief Editor - 0
The 81 Member Organizations of the Zambia National Educational Coalition (ZANEC) has expressed their disappointment over the continued neglect of the education sector by...
Read more

committee probing illegalities in land allocation in Kitwe to finalise its Investigation soon

General News Chief Editor - 0
The committee probing illegalities in land allocation in Kitwe has concluded receiving oral and written submissions from residents. The committee was yesterday carrying...
Read more

Copperbelt PF cautions its members to delivers on its promises

General News Chief Editor - 2
Patriotic Front Chairperson for Copperbelt Province Nathan Chanda has warned party members in the province to stop making pledges which they cannot fulfill. Mr Chanda...
Read more

Minister of Home Affairs urges Zambians to acquire NRCs

General News Chief Editor - 4
Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo has urged citizens to turn up in large numbers and acquire National Registration Cards (NRCs)in the on-going Phase...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.