Minister of Tourism and Arts Ronald Chitotela has urged Zambian Universities to emphasize on the need to prepare graduates to start entrepreneurship instead of advancing to seek employment.

Speaking when he featured as guest lecturer for the Executive Masters of Business Administration at University of Lusaka (UNILUS) yesterday, the Minister said graduates must open their minds for new ventures including those in the tourism industry that come with good incentives from government.

Mr Chitotela stated that graduates must pay attention to Presidential pronouncements and National Budget Presentations that form government positions on where best to invest.

“It is ‘old school’ to think that investing in tourism is only for foreign financiers considering that the government has opened up opportunities for local Zambians to invest in the sector,” he said.

The Minister challenged the students to search for any Zambian that has created wealth out of earning a salary.

Mr Chitotela noted that there is a need to turn to entrepreneurship for the betterment of the economy and the Zambian people’s livelihood.

The Minister said the University of Lusaka is a true model of a Zambian business model that needs to be supported as it offers free enterprise training to students.

And UNILUS Vice-Chancellor Pinalo Chifwanakeni said the tourism sector has more to offer if young people started considering investing in it.

Professor Chifwanakeni noted that countries like Israel have benefited more and their economies have been strengthened by foreign exchange earnings by advertising religious tourism.

He said Zambians could grow more out of the various knishes of tourism offing.

Prof. Chifwanakeni emphasized on the need to look to Northern Tourism Circuit for tourism investments.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Ministry of Tourism and Arts Public Relations Officer Sakabilo Kalembwe.