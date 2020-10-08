Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya says government has continued to strengthen health systems in Zambia to reposition the country in achieving universal health coverage.

Dr Chilufya further notes that government hence recognises the role of research in the health sector in providing evidence which is vital in decision making and application of governments political will within the sector.

Speaking at the official opening of the 9th Zambia Health Research Conference hosted by the National Health Research Authority, in Lusaka yesterday, the Minister noted that government will continue to support research in the health sector as it has contributed to the scope of knowledge in the health segment based on the evidence.

“The research agenda in the health sector has grown and it has contributed to our body of knowledge. Information based on evidence is critical to decision making. This is why government in 2017 operationalized the National Health Research Authority and this shows government’s political will with regards to research,” Dr. Chilufya said.

He added that in the Southern region, Zambia competes favourably and it is a leading SADC member state in the provision of health research.

The Minister said he is confident that the various research outcomes being undertaken in the health sector will highly contribute to the country’s accomplishment of the universal health coverage.

He however, called on all researchers to ensure compliance and prioritise the safety of Zambians by applying proper diligence as they conduct their research.

“Let me reiterate that safety of human subjects must come first. All researchers are supposed to ensure compliance in their work. It is important that researchers adhere to research ethics and standards,” he charged.

The Minister of Health further urged all academicians to strengthen training in research at undergraduate level in all training institutions to strengthen research systems in the country.

And Dr Chilufya further noted that research attracts a lot of resources to bring about the needed evidence that influence decision making.

“I therefore call upon all cooperating partners to invest in research as doing so is an important component in healthcare financing,” the Minister noted.

Meanwhile, the Zambia Health Research Conference Organising Chairperson Dr. Chipepo kankasa said there is need to include participation from health personnel at all levels including the community for them to appreciate the value of research to the country’s development.

Later at the event, Dr. Chilufya presented awards to researchers in various fields of health and journalists who continue to play a vital role in promoting the health sector.

Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) Reporter Ethel Chanda was awarded with the Outstanding Health Television Reporting Public Media Award while the Zambia National Broadcasting Services (ZNBC) Deputy Assignment’s Editor Ruth Kamwi won an award for best television documentary among others.