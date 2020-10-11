President Edgar Lungu has assured chiefs in Lufwanyama district, Copperbelt province of more development in their chiefdom.

The Head of State made an assurance when he met traditional leaders at Lufwanyama boarding school,yesterday.

President Lungu said the government under his leadership, remains resolute to uplifting the living standards of the people in rural areas like Lufwanyama.

“I know the district is doing very well in agriculture and lets work together. We are coming with full force next year because we have to do well” the said President

President Lungu also said his government is working hard to ensure the country conducts peaceful elections next year.

“I am happy that you are talking about peaceful elections and the government will ensure that we conduct peaceful elections indeed” the Head of state said.

Meanwhile, traditional leaders commended the president for ensuring early distribution of farm inputs and Constituency Development Funds (CDF) in the district.

Chief Lumpuma who spoke on behalf of other traditional leaders said the amount of development being implemented in the area will no doubt improve people’s way of life.

He however, asked the Head of State to ensure speedy construction of feeder roads whose works have slowed in the area.

The traditional leadership has since appealed to President Edgar Lungu to continue with his campaign of ensuring successful and peaceful 2021 general elections.

The President met chiefs that included Chief Nkana, lumpuma, shimukunami, mukutuma and a representative of Chief fungulwe.

President Lungu later met headmen from different chiefdoms who also raised various issues bordering on their welfare.

Headmen Zacharia Mabenge who spoke on behalf of others asked the president to provide empowerment programmes to them which he complained was eluding them.

In response President Lungu assured the headmen that he will ask the Minister of Community Development to visit the district.

In a vote of thanks Chief Nkana thanked the President for meeting and interacting with them, a thing he said has never happened before.

“We were behind because of voting for the opposition, now we will work with you as you have made it easy for us, ” Chief Nkana stated.