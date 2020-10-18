Videos and Audios Updated: October 18, 2020 Leaked Video:European Socio-economic Expert Explains Why The West Has To Keep Africa Poor By editor October 18, 2020 39 views 19 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Videos and Audios Leaked Video:European Socio-economic Expert Explains Why The West Has To Keep Africa... editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com Previous articleChipolopolo Secure South Sudan and Ethiopia FriendlysNext articleThe Clergy call for prayers of national peace at the day of Prayers 19 COMMENTS They don’t keep us poor we keep ourselves poor 6 4 Reply We all have always known this. Europeans are not of God. They have been this way from the very beginning. We just turn a blind eye to them at our own demise. The only hate the Chinese because it’s China’s time to pillage Africa’s resources. 1 Reply We keep ourselves poor because we allow them to do this. Don't bring this crap again

Henry Chikundula Mwape Our own actually keep us more poor lol ?

And some brainwashed upnd supporting diasporans spend all day criticising African leadership in their country of birth while sitting in countries which clearly don't see them as equal even after obtaining their citizenship. One word for this is f00lishness

This is nothing new. It does'nt take revelations from a socio-economic expert to analyse the scheme. Anyone who looks deeper, observes and reasons will see the natural facts – Africa is not poor, we are kept poor. Unless we gang up, wise up and stand up Wakanda style, the Muzungus will continue to steal our Vibranium for a very, very long time to come.

It is not a secret that the primary cause of poverty in black African countries is incompetent, corrupt and feckless leadership. The Europeans only play a minor role.

Africans have to take a bold step to free ourselves from this but I can assure you, it is almost impossible as we are dependant on the western. We are not only dependent but we are also extremely corrupt as Africans, that is why we can't stand on our own.

Not surprising! This is why Zambia should ban 'Salaula'. Start manufacturing goods in Zambia.

It's not the west doing that but your failure lead as African leaders.Whrn you have presidents who fail to radicalise proactively on selecting a team of normal people to help him/ her to plan statistically and proactively in a quest to foster human development and let alone economic development. How can you have human development and moral values when you are irrational and inward orientedly leading a kakistocracy circus regime? How?

Africa is poor because of poor leaders bent on getting brown envelopes at the expense of their citizens. We need more leaders like Kagame n Magufuli who protect their people from ravenous wolves.

Very sad watching, we might look stupid and foolish to them now, but we are slowly hatching eggs, the western world will run to us for everything

It's our fault Gaddafi saw this

Yes indeed I like this revelation in our mother land however things wont remain the same , when they call the G 7 countries that is what they go to talk about , Africa should wake up to the occasion and change things , we need brave leaders like Nkrumah , Mwalimu Nyerere , Kaunda the Kapwepwe kind of leaders to free Africa from the evil western world . Many times I have spoken about the evils committed by the western world but politicians only think about their parties and fail to see the wickedness from outside Africa . Africa must unite to solve the massive problems we have in our midst . Living in the western world not wrong at all since now the world is one in fact it to the benefit of Africa , and indeed if you want to know some one you have live with him then you will…

That's why the forced privatization on the MMD Government to ensure all the means of production are in private hands and crooks took advantage to loot in the process

There are so many platforms to post. I just wonder why I waste time on this good for nothing LT that censors my posts all the time.

They want to keep us focused on fighting each other and convince us we are poor because we brought it on ourselves.As long as we do not identify them as the enemy we shall continue being their slaves. IMF killed manufacturing in Zambia through their SAPS programmes etc. They would not give us money unless we obliged with their conditions.Where has that taken us? The WEST wants us to be SLAVES forever.

Pwando let's start our own ka? Any one can come up with any theory from their b.ums……only the intellectually challenged with inferiority complex would place them selves as victims in this here 20th centuary………

The Chinese , the Indians , the Asians don't fall for this crap only dumbo Africans would belive this and act like victims….especially the PF rats who will even find a reason in that sh.it video as to why they loot the treasury dry….. 