Sunday, October 18, 2020
General News
Man convicted of unlawful possession of medicines

The Kafue Magistrate Court has convicted Obrian Phiri of Mtendere compound to six months imprisonment with hard labour for unlawful possession of medicinal products.

Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) Senior Public Relations Officer, Christabel Iliamupu disclosed that this was in matter where ZAMRA in conjunction with the Zambia Police presented Phiri, 38 before Kafue Resident Magistrate Kawama Mwamfuli.

Mrs. Iliamupu indicated that Phiri abrogated the Penal Code Act of Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia in one count, adding that in a separate count, the accused was fined K5 thousand for selling medicines at a place other than a pharmacy.

She stated in the second count, failure to pay the fine Phiri will be slapped with nine months simple imprisonment.

Mrs. Iliamupu reiterated the Authority’s commitment to regu
lating medicinal products and allied substances being consumed by the people.

“We remain committed to ensuring that medicines are legally obtained and sold in registered outlets. This is to ensure safety, quality and efficacy of medicinal products and allied substances being consumed by the Zambian people,” Mrs. Iliamupu pointed out.

She warned that failure to adhere to the standards concerning the possession and sale of medicinal products and allied substances will result in prosecution.

This was contained in a statement availed to ZANIS in Lusaka by ZAMRA Senior Public Relations Officer, Christabel Iliamupu.

