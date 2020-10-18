9.5 C
The Voter Apathy in 2016 must not be replicated in the 2021 General Election-Chief Chitimukulu

By Chief Editor
Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba people says the voter apathy that characterised the previous Presidential Election must not be replicated in the 2021 General Election.

The Traditional Leader says Zambians must be aware that voting is a constitutional right that entitles them to choose leaders of their choice.

Paramount Chief Chitimukulu says this in turn makes Zambians to indirectly participate in the governance of the nation.

He said this in Lusaka last night in a speech read on his behalf by Lusaka’s Saint Maurice Parish Priest Gabriel Mwanamalye during the launch of the Movement for Voter Sensitisation -MVS-, an organisation with a mandate to supplement efforts against voter apathy.

Paramount Chief Chitimukulu is the Patron of MVS.

At the same function Paramount Chief Mpezeni said Sensitisation against voter apathy is key to ensuring citizens participation in the electoral process.

Paramount Chief Mpezeni said this in a speech read by his representative Christopher Zimba.

And Presidential Affairs Minster Freedom Sikazwe who was the guest of honour called on Zambians to vote in large numbers in the 2021 General Election.

Mr. Sikazwe said the move will make Zambians actualise the Constitutional provision of majoritarian leadership at Presidential level.

Meanwhile Senior Chief Kanongesha of Mwinilunga district, North Western Province observed that voter apathy stifles democracy.

Others who attended the event are Chief Chikanta of Kalomo district who said traditional leaders must play a role in campaigns against voter apathy, while Senior Chief Shakumbila of Mumbwa district said political violence contributes to voter apathy and called for the deregistration of violent political parties.

  4. People won’t vote if they keep watching Kampyongo and others on TV blocking voters to go on 1000 car convoys. Set Kambwili free.

  7. Voter apathy of 2016 got Lungu elected, and yes voter apathy in Zambia is as a result of 2 main reasons voter ignorance and voter fatigue.
    Anyway, voter apathy is not as much a danger to democracy as uninformed voters voting is.
    Chitimukulu is under the assumption that voter sensitization will prevent voter apathy, I’d like to tell him he’s not only wrong but delusional. Only electoral reforms, amending the public order act, fair application of the law, decentralization and above all increased good governance can make a lasting impact in preventing high voter apathy.

  8. We will ensure it doesn’t. The great works and development under pf will give many more citizens the impetus to go out and vote in order to keep us in power and maintain the status quo

