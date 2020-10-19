9.5 C
Monday, October 19, 2020
Updated:

Day of National Prayers in Pictures

By Chief Editor
UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema and his team blocked from visiting NDC leader Dr Chishimba Kambwili at Kamwala remand prison on the Day of National Prayers
UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema and his team blocked from visiting NDC leader Dr Chishimba Kambwili at Kamwala remand prison on the Day of National Prayers
UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema and his team blocked from visiting NDC leader Dr Chishimba Kambwili at Kamwala remand prison on the Day of National Prayers
UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema and his team blocked from visiting NDC leader Dr Chishimba Kambwili at Kamwala remand prison on the Day of National Prayers
UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema and his team blocked from visiting NDC leader Dr Chishimba Kambwili at Kamwala remand prison on the Day of National Prayers
Felix Mutati at a Church Service during the day of National Prayers
Harry Kabala and Felix Mutati attending a church Service during the day of National Prayers
Felix Mutati , Kelvin Bwalya Fube KBF and Harry Kalaba at the Church Service
Lusaka Lawyer Kelvin Bwalya Fube KBF at the church service on the day of National Prayers
Defence and Security chair of Eastern Province singing during the National day of prayer theme: Zambia seeks God's intervation for sustained national unity, peace and prosperity in Chipata. Sunday 18, 2020. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ ZANIS
Cambine Eastern Province Chair singing during the National day of prayer theme: Zambia seeks God's intervation for sustained national unity, peace and prosperity in Chipata. Sunday 18, 2020. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ ZANIS
People from different walks of life with Zambia Army personal following the proceeding during the National day of prayer Clergy men following the proceedings during the National day of prayer theme: Zambia seeks God's intervation for sustained national unity, peace and prosperity in Chipata October 18, 2020. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
-Zambia Army personal following the proceeding during the National day of prayer Clergy men following the proceedings during the National day of prayer theme: Zambia seeks God's intervation for sustained national unity, peace and prosperity in Chipata October 18, 2020. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
Religous Affairs Permanent Secretary Haword Sikwela and DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe follow the proceeding during the National day of prayer theme: Zambia seeks God's intervation for sustained national unity, peace and prosperity in Chipata October 18, 2020. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
President Edgar Lungu and First Lady Esther Lungu on arrival at Showgrounds in Lusaka for National Day of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance and Reconciliation on Sunday, 18th October, 2020 -Pictures By THOMAS NSAMA/STATE HOUSE
President Edgar Lungu and First Lady Esther Lungu at Show Grounds in Lusaka during the National Day of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance and Reconciliation on Sunday, 18th October, 2020 -Pictures By THOMAS NSAMA/STATE HOUSE
President Edgar Lungu and First Lady Esther Lungu at Show Grounds in Lusaka during the National Day of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance and Reconciliation on Sunday, 18th October, 2020 -Pictures By THOMAS NSAMA/STATE HOUSE
Leaders of the opposition Political Parties takes to the dance floor during the National Day of Prayer,Fasting and reconciliation in the Show Grounds yesterday
President Edgar Lungu with First Lady Esther Lungu reading Bible's during the commemoration of the National Day of Prayer,Fasting and reconciliation in the Show Grounds yesterday
,Leaders of the Opposition Political Parties joins in Prayers during the Commemoration of the National Day of Prayer,Fasting and reconciliation in the Show Grounds yesterday
Cabinet Ministers Praying during the Commemoration of the National Day of Prayer,Fasting and reconciliation in the Show Grounds yesterday
Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Patrick Matibini and Deputy Chief Justice Michael Musonda at National Day of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance and Reconciliation at Lusaka Showgrounds on Sunday, 18th October, 2020 -Pictures By THOMAS NSAMA/STATE HOUSE
President Edgar Lungu with First Lady Esther arrives in the pavilion during the Commemoration of the National Day of Prayer,Fasting and reconciliation in the Show Grounds yesterday
President Edgar Lungu speaks with Northmead Assembly of God Bishop Joshua Banda shortly after National Day of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance and Reconciliation at Lusaka Showgrounds on Sunday, 18th October, 2020 -Pictures By THOMAS NSAMA/STATE HOUSE
6 COMMENTS

  1. Lining up hypocrites in uniform for the day of national prayers is mocking God.

    These are wolfs in sheep skins. Who doesn’t know Edgar Lungu’s evil intentions.

    You can line all these pastors for prayers but nothing will change.

    Edgar Lungu is a humble terrorist.

    The sooner we realize that the better.

    PF must go!

  6. Everyone want to go to heaven, but no PF want to die. There will be no peace, until a very Zambian, HH, including Kambwili has justice.

