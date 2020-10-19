Photo Gallery Updated: October 19, 2020 Day of National Prayers in Pictures By Chief Editor October 19, 2020 39 views 6 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Photo Gallery Day of National Prayers in Pictures Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema and his team blocked from visiting NDC leader Dr Chishimba Kambwili at Kamwala remand prison on the Day of National Prayers UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema and his team blocked from visiting NDC leader Dr Chishimba Kambwili at Kamwala remand prison on the Day of National Prayers UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema and his team blocked from visiting NDC leader Dr Chishimba Kambwili at Kamwala remand prison on the Day of National Prayers UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema and his team blocked from visiting NDC leader Dr Chishimba Kambwili at Kamwala remand prison on the Day of National Prayers UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema and his team blocked from visiting NDC leader Dr Chishimba Kambwili at Kamwala remand prison on the Day of National Prayers Felix Mutati at a Church Service during the day of National Prayers Harry Kabala and Felix Mutati attending a church Service during the day of National Prayers Felix Mutati , Kelvin Bwalya Fube KBF and Harry Kalaba at the Church Service Lusaka Lawyer Kelvin Bwalya Fube KBF at the church service on the day of National Prayers Defence and Security chair of Eastern Province singing during the National day of prayer theme: Zambia seeks God’s intervation for sustained national unity, peace and prosperity in Chipata. Sunday 18, 2020. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ ZANIS Cambine Eastern Province Chair singing during the National day of prayer theme: Zambia seeks God’s intervation for sustained national unity, peace and prosperity in Chipata. Sunday 18, 2020. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ ZANIS People from different walks of life with Zambia Army personal following the proceeding during the National day of prayer Clergy men following the proceedings during the National day of prayer theme: Zambia seeks God’s intervation for sustained national unity, peace and prosperity in Chipata October 18, 2020. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS -Zambia Army personal following the proceeding during the National day of prayer Clergy men following the proceedings during the National day of prayer theme: Zambia seeks God’s intervation for sustained national unity, peace and prosperity in Chipata October 18, 2020. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS Religous Affairs Permanent Secretary Haword Sikwela and DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe follow the proceeding during the National day of prayer theme: Zambia seeks God’s intervation for sustained national unity, peace and prosperity in Chipata October 18, 2020. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS President Edgar Lungu and First Lady Esther Lungu on arrival at Showgrounds in Lusaka for National Day of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance and Reconciliation on Sunday, 18th October, 2020 -Pictures By THOMAS NSAMA/STATE HOUSE President Edgar Lungu and First Lady Esther Lungu at Show Grounds in Lusaka during the National Day of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance and Reconciliation on Sunday, 18th October, 2020 -Pictures By THOMAS NSAMA/STATE HOUSE President Edgar Lungu and First Lady Esther Lungu at Show Grounds in Lusaka during the National Day of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance and Reconciliation on Sunday, 18th October, 2020 -Pictures By THOMAS NSAMA/STATE HOUSE Leaders of the opposition Political Parties takes to the dance floor during the National Day of Prayer,Fasting and reconciliation in the Show Grounds yesterday President Edgar Lungu with First Lady Esther Lungu reading Bible’s during the commemoration of the National Day of Prayer,Fasting and reconciliation in the Show Grounds yesterday ,Leaders of the Opposition Political Parties joins in Prayers during the Commemoration of the National Day of Prayer,Fasting and reconciliation in the Show Grounds yesterday Cabinet Ministers Praying during the Commemoration of the National Day of Prayer,Fasting and reconciliation in the Show Grounds yesterday Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Patrick Matibini and Deputy Chief Justice Michael Musonda at National Day of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance and Reconciliation at Lusaka Showgrounds on Sunday, 18th October, 2020 -Pictures By THOMAS NSAMA/STATE HOUSE President Edgar Lungu with First Lady Esther arrives in the pavilion during the Commemoration of the National Day of Prayer,Fasting and reconciliation in the Show Grounds yesterday President Edgar Lungu speaks with Northmead Assembly of God Bishop Joshua Banda shortly after National Day of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance and Reconciliation at Lusaka Showgrounds on Sunday, 18th October, 2020 -Pictures By THOMAS NSAMA/STATE HOUSE Previous articleHH Must Be Summoned If Found Wanting: He is not Above the Law 6 COMMENTS Lining up hypocrites in uniform for the day of national prayers is mocking God. Lining up hypocrites in uniform for the day of national prayers is mocking God. These are wolfs in sheep skins. Who doesn't know Edgar Lungu's evil intentions. You can line all these pastors for prayers but nothing will change. Edgar Lungu is a humble terrorist. The sooner we realize that the better. PF must go!

Which God where you praying to?

Confusion allover

We don't see leadership on reconciliation. Who reconciled with who among our political leaders?

Religion. The Opium of the masses. In a few years from now this will look both ridiculous and ludicrous.

Everyone want to go to heaven, but no PF want to die. There will be no peace, until a very Zambian, HH, including Kambwili has justice. 