Kabwe Warriors have signed former Lumwana Radiants defender Shebban Mofya Kaunda on a two year contract.

Kaunda moves to Kabwe as a free agent after spending five seasons at Lumwana.

The ex-Kitwe United central defender believes Warriors will give him a platform to excel.

“I had a lot of options but decided to join Kabwe Warriors because I know it is a big team,” Kaunda said.

“It is a great opportunity to join Kabwe Warriors; I will have more exposure for the National Team, other bigger clubs and foreign teams to notice me. I just need to work hard,” he said.

Kaunda is looking forward to the start of the 2020/21 FAZ Super Division season.

“Everything is going on well and we are keeping in shape. We are getting ready for the new season.”

Kaunda was groomed by Lusaka’s Happy Hearts of Chirenje together with his cousin Evans Kangwa – the Chipolopolo striker.