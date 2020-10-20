9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Economy
Updated:

ERB Regrets Fuel supply disruption Caused by Striking Truck Drivers

The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has regretted the disruption of supply of fuel in some parts of the country.

ERB Communications Manager Kwali Mfuni attributed the disruption of fuel supply to a strike action by an organization representing truck drivers which affected tanker drivers.

In a press statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka on Tuesday, Ms Mfuni explained that preliminary investigations by the ERB revealed that tankers carrying imported fuel could not cross into the country while other tankers had to be parked for safety.

“However, due to the strike action which affected some tanker drivers, some parts of the country experienced disruption in fuel supplies as some deliveries could not be made as scheduled” said Mfuni.

The ERB has since assured the general public that the country has adequate stocks petroleum products to meet local consumption.
Ms Mfuni said measures have since been put in place to provide security escorts to petroleum tankers to ensure safe delivery of fuel to different parts of the country.

She appealed to stakeholders to allow for restoration and normalization of supply of fuel at the earliest.

Ms Mfuni urged motorists not to panic and rush but buy fuel as they normally do and report any suspected fuel hoarding by tanker drivers.

Previous articleGovernment to cautiously lift COVID-19 prevention measures – MOH

  1. Lies the shortage started before truck driver issue …………..
    When a minister says don’ t panic …….. thats the time to really start worrying

