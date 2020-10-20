9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Kambwili to spend More Time in Prison as Bail Application is Adjourned

By Chief Editor
The bail application hearing for incarcerated National Democratic Congress (NDC) Party President Chishimba Kambwila has been moved to Thursday. This is in a matter were the legal team had last week applied for bail for the NDC leader.

During the court hearing magistrate David Simusamba stated that the application for bail was made by the legal team before he could finish his judgment, hence his only going to give his ruling on Thursday to see whether the application was valid or not.

Hon Simusamba has since adjourned the matter to Thursday 22:10:20 at 10:00hrs.

Dr Kambwili is being represented by Keith Mweemba, Gilbert Phiri, Christopher Mundia and former LAZ Eddie Mweetwa.

At Court, United Party for National Development (UPND) President Hakahinde Hichilema and RPP President James Lukuku were at court to provide solidarity. Lawyer Kelvin Bwalya Fube popularly known as KBF was also in attendance during the court proceedings.

NDC Vice President Rikki Joseph’s Akafumba, Roan member of Parliament Honourable Joseph Chishala, Davis Musonda NDC Copperbelt Provincial coordinator, Emmanuel Malite NDC Media Director, Febian Mutale NDC Vice Chairperson for Mobilisation and other party members were also at court. Pastor Mutale Kambwili and Pastor Mable was also at court representing Dr Chishimba Kambwili’s family. Scores of members from the NDC and the UPND we’re also at court

Earlier, the wife to Mr Chishimba Kambwili, Carol Kambwili, was taken to Kabwata police and charged with conduct likely to breach the peace.

HH at the High Court Building to provide support to Chishimba Kambwili
  4. CK called lungus corrupt theif, instead of lungu denying that he is infact not a corrupt theif ,…..

    this is Lungus revenge meeted out on CK for exposing lungu as a corrupt theif who can not even deny that he is a very corrupt theif…

  5. Fvck, not those Facebook lawyers again they never win anything.
    Why not use Lawyers Akafumba and Lawyer Mmembe, and Mwenya Musenge?

