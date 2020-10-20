9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Feature Politics
Updated:

UPND MP says Government has halted the Issuance of NRCs in Dundumwezi Constituency

By Chief Editor
Government has halted the issuance of National Registration Cards citing lack of materials, says UPND Member of Parliament, for Dundumwezi Constituency Edgar Singombe.

Speaking in an interview, Mr Sing’ombe said he was first informed about the absence of Officers issuing NRC’S by his people in the constituency.

“I couldn’t believe it at first. I tried to find out why they were not present at the centres, only to be told that they are no materials for them to continue with the exercise.” Said Mr Sing’ombe.

According to a survey carried out by Mr Sing’ombe, more that 500 people were left in a queue at Chilala Primary School , while 600 at Kasukwe primary School, 600 people at Mikasa Primary School, more than 1,000 people at Nabulangu Primary School and another 1,000 people at Bilili primary School were left in queues at these centres.

Mr Sing’ombe said it was unfortunate that the NRC issuance started late and now the officers had e been withdrawn citing lack of materials leaving thousands of people that had attained the age of 16 waiting to be issued with NRC’s.

Meanwhile residents in Dundumwezi, say it is not true that government lacks materials but that it is deliberate ploy to de-franchise them from voting in the coming general elections.

