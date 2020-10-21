President Edgar Lungu has urged people of Chilubi swamps to vote for the Patriotic Front (PF) candidate, Rosemary Chimbini in this week’s Council Chairperson by-election slated for Thursday, October 22, 2020.

President Lungu noted that voting for Ms Chimbini is voting for continued development that is currently taking place in the district.

He explained that the late council Chairperson was PF and has left a number of developmental projects that are targeted at changing the face of the area.

The President said this can only be achieved if people will replace him with another PF member who understands the party’ stance on development.

Speaking when he addressed a public meeting at Mayuka Primary School in Chilubi Island, President Lungu said the PF government has delivered development in all parts of the country.

“Right now PF is in power and will be in power even after next year’s elections because we have delivered, our works speaks for itself, where ever you go you will see development. So be part of the winning team by voting for Rosemary Chimbini on Thursday,” he stated.

He explained that Ms Chimbini is the best candidate for the position of council Chairperson having served in government before as Lunga District Commissioner.

President Lungu also advised elected leaders against neglecting the electorates, stating that 2021 is near and leaders will be judged according to the way they performed and treated people who voted for them.

” Don’t forget the people that are employing you by voting you in to these offices, like next year time will come when they will judge you, decide whether to vote for you or not, so please let’s do our best when given these opportunities to serve the people,” he advised.

PF Secretary General, Davis Mwila encouraged the residents to turn up in numbers to register as voters when the mobile issuance of voters’ cards starts on October 28, 2020.

And PF candidate, Rosemary Chimbini has pledged to work hard and foster equal distribution of development in both the island and the mainland of Chilubi district.

President Lungu is in Chilubi district to drum up support for PF candidate in the Thursday’s Council Chairperson by-election.

Four political parties are vying for the seat and these include the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) who have filled in Rosemary Chimbini, People’s Alliance for Change(PAC) have Mark Mpundu, Risto Mushembe is standing on the United Party for National Development (UPND) ticket while United Peaceful and Prosperous Zambia has Standford Chikuma.