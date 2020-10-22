9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, October 22, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

IMF appoints new Zambia Country Rep

By Chief Editor
39 views
6
Headlines IMF appoints new Zambia Country Rep
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The International Monetary Fund named a new representative to Zambia, two years after the post was vacated.

The appointment of Preya Sharma, a special assistant to the director of the lender’s Africa department, comes after the Zambian government asked Alfredo Baldini to leave in 2018, a move that marked a low point in Zambia’s relations with the IMF.

The nation had sought a loan from the fund since 2016 but failed because of concerns over its borrowing.

Sharma has not yet relocated to Lusaka due to travel disruptions amid the pandemic.

Zambia is pursuing a deal with the IMF for new financing under an economic program, which the country’s creditors see as a crucial step to restructure its $12 billion external debt.

The country is trying to convince bondholders to accept a debt-service holiday and skipped a coupon payment last week, moving closer to becoming the first African nation to default on dollar bonds since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Africa department Director Abebe Aemro Selassie said in an interview that the approval of a new program hinges on the government’s commitment to implement policies to tackle economic imbalances.

“Zambia faces a very difficult debt situation and there is a need for all stakeholders to put their best foot forward for the country to avoid a crisis,” he said.

Mr. Selassie said the IMF has held discussions with the Zambian government and he met Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu during the lender’s virtual annual meetings last week.

Previous articleChief Kizela Concerned With Disregard Of The Law By Individuals With Connections In Government

6 COMMENTS

  1. Hakainde Hichilema now can you see that Zambia has a new representative from IMF you should also announce this one

    You love attention on negative staff

  2. Ati we do not need the IMF you can go…..
    Now the chicken have come home to roost.
    The sooner Zambians kicked out that clueless empty jacket in statehouse the better

  4. I pray that this incoming representative will not grant this notorious hungry for nothing government that much desired bailout. Let them learn something…….

  5. Supper Lightening, Brightening, Skin Even Toning, Natural Glowing, Get Rid Of Stretchmarks, Get Rid Of Scars Permanrntly, Pimples, Black Heads, Dark Knuckles,Sun Burn also Dark Spots, Teeth Whitening, Skin Glowing Products And so many more, Just Call/Whatsapp us on +27618519028 and we will be able to deliver to wherever you are.

  6. IMF is playing chess with Zambia. Treating us like a pawn. Forcing us to the edge so that we indeed become the first African nation to default on Euro bonds. It’s not a rocket science to offer financial assistance but why are they making it so complicated? It can only be because they expect us to implement their economic and political agenda in exchange. There is only one word for that in my vocabulary – Blackmail.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 6

IMF appoints new Zambia Country Rep

The International Monetary Fund named a new representative to Zambia, two years after the post was vacated. The appointment of...
Read more
General News

Chief Kizela Concerned With Disregard Of The Law By Individuals With Connections In Government

Chief Editor - 3
His Royal Highness Chief Kizela Royal of Mufumbwe has expressed concern with the continued disregard of the law and procedure for obtaining land documents...
Read more
Feature Sports

Zanaco , Power Win In Pre-Season Friendlys

sports - 1
As the countdown to this Saturday’s 2020/2021 season curtain-raiser Samuel 'Zoom' Ndholvu Charity Shield final between Nkana and Indeni at Arthur Davies Stadium in...
Read more
Feature Politics

Fires burn in Lagos after Nigerian soldiers shoot protesters

editor - 7
Nigeria’s biggest city Lagos and several states were under curfews on Wednesday as unrest rooted in anti-police protests broke out again following a day...
Read more
Feature Lifestyle

Zambian Born and bred Plastic Surgeon, Professor Charles Malata featured on a BBC TV series Surgeons: At the Edge of Life

staff - 17
Zambian Born and bred, Professor Charles Malata, one of the best Plastic Surgeons based in the UK , is currently featured on a BBC...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zesco sued by Maamba Collieries over US$300 million debt as US$ 500 million dollar “ghost loan” is revealed

Headlines Chief Editor - 81
Energy Minister Mathew Nkhuwa has confirmed that Maamba Collieries has opened arbitration proceedings in the London High Court against Zesco to recover $300 million...
Read more

Turn out in numbers and register as voters, Government urges Zambians

Headlines Chief Editor - 6
The government has urged the people of Zambia to turn out in numbers and register as voters as the Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ is...
Read more

Don’t panic, Zambia has enough fuel stock – Energy Minister

Headlines Chief Editor - 8
Energy Minister Matthew Nkhuwa has assured the nation that there is enough fuel stock in the country and consumers should not panic. Mr. Nkhuwa said...
Read more

President Lungu disturbed by children learning under trees in Nchelenge

Headlines editor - 23
President Edgar Lungu has reaffirmed government's commitment to improving the education sector in all parts of the country. President Lungu said he is disturbed to learn...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.