9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, October 22, 2020
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

PF has Turned Zambia into a Failed State

By Chief Editor
39 views
1
Feature Politics PF has Turned Zambia into a Failed State
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

By Mutale Nalumango, UPND National Chairperson

The United Party for National Development (UPND) is saddened that the only achievement that the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has made since assuming office in 2011 is to make Zambia a failed state.
It is worrisome that the country, which was once a very strong economy during the UNIP and MMD eras has now been turned into a laughing stock as it satisfies almost every bench mark set for qualifying as a failed, miserable state!
Our country has undeniably scored in every sphere to qualify as failed state by the following benchmarks:

  1. Failure to conduct free, fair and credible elections.
  2. Sharp economic decline.
  3. Break down in the rule of law and failure to follow the due process of the law when dispensing justice.
  4. The rise of factionalized elites, the deterioration of public service and delegitimization of the state, leading to a fagile state.

Zambia now has a regime that does not have respect for human rights and freedoms of association, asssmbly, speech, press, expression and movement, which in turn has undermined democracy.

The high economic inequalities where the national cake is not shared equally among ordinary Zambians; severe economic decline as well as the mounting demographic pressures and tribal, ethnic conflicts and state sponsored terrorism have all exercibated the situation.

We have also witnessed a sharp rise in corruption by Government officials; lack of accountability and transparency in the use of public resources as well as the non-provision of public services . This has led to massive misery and bitterness among the country’s citizenry.

Zambia has been ranked at number 41 of the fragile states in the world.

At the current poor ranking on the Fragile State Index, which is a high warning phase, we can only say Zambia’s economic fortunes have dwindled beyond what the people of Zambia can stomach.

Previous articleTurn out in numbers and register as voters, Government urges Zambians
Next articleNo single opposition leader wants to face President Lungu in 2021, they are all scared-Sunday Chanda

1 COMMENT

  1. I can see it on the epitaph: Country Slides into Abject dysfunction as leadership registers lamentable failure. What a legacy these kawayawayas are carving for their poor selves! Ni kuba cabe kuliko? Children fencing off tracts, cronies riding on favor and fervor of sycophancy, houses building themselves until they are 48… and the list appears to be longer than a rich man’s grocery shopping list.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ColumnsChief Editor - 0

MDC is nothing other than a bunch of frustrated petty bourgeois politicians seeking for a piece of the evil capitalist cake

By Dr Cosmas Musumali, The statements alluded to the Secretary General of MDC points to a political entity and a...
Read more
Feature Politics

No single opposition leader wants to face President Lungu in 2021, they are all scared-Sunday Chanda

Chief Editor - 6
The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has said that oppositional political parties in the country are afraid of facing President Edgar Lungu during the 2021...
Read more
Feature Politics

PF has Turned Zambia into a Failed State

Chief Editor - 1
By Mutale Nalumango, UPND National Chairperson The United Party for National Development (UPND) is saddened that the only achievement that the ruling Patriotic Front (PF)...
Read more
Headlines

Turn out in numbers and register as voters, Government urges Zambians

Chief Editor - 0
The government has urged the people of Zambia to turn out in numbers and register as voters as the Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ is...
Read more
Feature Lifestyle

People Married under Statutory Law can be Jailed for up to 5 years if enter into Polygamous Marriage

Chief Editor - 1
The Victim Support Unit (VUS) has encouraged citizens to familiarize themselves with the law on bigamy which forbids a person who is married under...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

No single opposition leader wants to face President Lungu in 2021, they are all scared-Sunday Chanda

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 6
The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has said that oppositional political parties in the country are afraid of facing President Edgar Lungu during the 2021...
Read more

UPND Youths say they will not allow Police to Arrest HH between now and Elections time in 2021

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 9
The United Party for National Development (UPND) Deputy National Youth Chairperson, Gilbert Liswaniso, says the Party will not handover President Hakainde Hichilema to the...
Read more

Zambians don’t Deserve Unanswered Questions: Who is behind the violence in Muchinga Province?

Feature Politics editor - 16
We must always remember to make effort to search for answers as we continue to ask questions concerning our country, Zambia. The continued back and...
Read more

Anglo American Sued on Behalf of Children and Women Poisoned by the World’s Biggest Toxic Lead Mine

Feature Politics editor - 9
https://youtu.be/qDBmjDpwMu0 Lawyers from Mbuyisa Moleele and Leigh Day today announced that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Anglo American South Africa Limited (“AASA”),...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.