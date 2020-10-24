9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, October 24, 2020
Rural News
Rekindle spirit of determinations, Zambians urged

By Chief Editor
North Western Province Minister, Nathaniel Mubukwanu has called on Zambians to rekindle the spirit of determination, oneness, teamwork and love for one another if they are to build a better future for all.

Mr Mubukwanu said it is the desire of government to see its people interacting above tribal or political affiliation, adding that there is a lot that can be achieved if personal or political interests are put aside.

“Our fore fathers showed us what we can achieve when we come together and work as one people. Independence could not have come if our freedom fighters focused on personal interest, tribal or family groupings but they set a blue print of what we can achieve if we all put these things aside,” he said.

Speaking during the hoisting of the flag in Solwezi last night, Mr Mubukwanu said the responsibility of building a better Zambia is a huge task that needs collective effort from every citizen including the church, traditional leaders, civic and political leaders.

He said the responsibility of building a better Zambia should not be left to government and politicians alone but that every citizen should contribute.

“Do not leave the duty of building Zambia to government or politicians alone, everyone has a role to play. There is no contribution that is insignificant. Let us move away from the syndrome of pull her down or pull him down as that is not Zambian.

“If our freedom fighters embraced the spirit of pulling each other down, fellow citizens their mission would not have been realized”, Mr Mubukwanu said.

He said this year’s theme, “24th October, 2020, Zambia at 56; One Land, One Nation-Building our Future Proud and Free”, places a huge responsibility on the shoulders of the citizens on the need for them to be proud of their country and place it first in all their dealings.

The event was characterised by songs and dance and was attended by people from all walks of life who included freedom fighters and the youth among others.

Previous articleDo not sale empowerment property, beneficiaries advised

