9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, October 27, 2020
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

I still don’t know why I was arrested-Mucheleka

By Chief Editor
39 views
0
Feature Politics I still don't know why I was arrested-Mucheleka
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

United Party for National Development (UPND) Deputy Secretary General for Politics, Patrick Mucheleka has lifted the lid on his recent incarceration at Kasama’s Milima Prison a few weeks ago.

He says he still doesn’t know yet why he and his counterparts (Elias Mubanga and others) were arrested and charged with a non-bailable offense of aggravated robbery during the recent Lukashya by elections.

Speaking when Lusaka Province UPND youth delegation paid him a visit at his New Kasama residence this morning, Mucheleka stated that Zambia’s criminal justice system needed reforms as it had led to wasting of human capital due to the high number of youths being imprisoned.

Furthermore, Mr Mucheleka, who accused the PF of having degenerated into a full blown dictatorship, stated that his 1 month stay at Milima Prison had heightened his desire to fight for a safer and fairer Zambia.

He also encouraged the youths to ensure that they went flat out to encourage Zambians to go and register as voters, stating that as the majority in the country’s population, it was incumbent upon them to ensure that the country was rescued from the shackles of tyranny and delinquency had engulfed the country under the PF government.

Mucheleka also revealed that the walking stick that he was usually pictured with during his court appearances whilst he was at Milima Prison, jokingly adding that the majority of the youths who were serving prison sentences due to drug-related offenses revealed that they resorted to drug abuse due to lack of employment in the country.
He said that his one-month-long incarceration had made him ten times stronger.

Leader of the delegation, Anderson Banda, whose the Lusaka Province Youth Chairperson, expressed displeasure at the unjust manner in which the PF arrested and imprisoned Mucheleka, but added that it was gratifying that he (Mucheleka) had finally walked to freedom.

He said that the youths were proud of the leadership that he continued offering to them as deputy SG of the largest political party in the country.

Magdalene Banda, who’s the vice chairperson for Gender under the youth wing, said the youths, who looked to him as a father figure, were relieved to have him out of prison.

Previous articleWhy Shonga’s election marks a new phase in LAZ’s fall from grace
Next articleFlash Fire at Kafue Gorge Lower Hydro Power Project will not affect Commissioning Date-ZESCO

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Flash Fire at Kafue Gorge Lower Hydro Power Project will not affect Commissioning Date-ZESCO

ZESCO has said that the flash fire that occurred at the Kafue Gorge Lower Hydro Power Project last Friday...
Read more
Feature Politics

I still don’t know why I was arrested-Mucheleka

Chief Editor - 0
United Party for National Development (UPND) Deputy Secretary General for Politics, Patrick Mucheleka has lifted the lid on his recent incarceration at Kasama's Milima...
Read more
Columns

Why Shonga’s election marks a new phase in LAZ’s fall from grace

Chief Editor - 0
By Sishuwa Sishuwa In July, members of the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) elected at their Annual General Meeting a 15-member executive to replace the...
Read more
General News

Fuel to be sold only to clients with authorized containers-ERB

Chief Editor - 6
The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has directed all Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and dealers to prioritize selling fuel to motorists and only serve customers...
Read more
Rural News

Fight against Malnutrition scales up in North Western province

Chief Editor - 0
Scaling up Nutrition (SUN) programme in North-Western province will support more than 57 thousand households in their ‘first one thousand’ most critical days phase...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Tutwa Ngulube and the Likes are Misguided Young Persons

Feature Politics editor - 33
By Mapanza H Nkwilimba Disheartening political narrative in our country, Zambia seems to have taken a center stage. For some time, I have seen and...
Read more

Put aside political, tribal affiliations and build Zambia – Vice President

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 9
Vice President Inonge Wina says Zambia’s nation building is a continuous process that has to be worked for and not handed on a silver...
Read more

Fires burn in Lagos after Nigerian soldiers shoot protesters

Feature Politics editor - 12
Nigeria’s biggest city Lagos and several states were under curfews on Wednesday as unrest rooted in anti-police protests broke out again following a day...
Read more

No single opposition leader wants to face President Lungu in 2021, they are all scared-Sunday Chanda

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 53
The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has said that oppositional political parties in the country are afraid of facing President Edgar Lungu during the 2021...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.