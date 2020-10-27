President Edgar Lungu has emphasized the need for Cabinet ministers to continue interacting with citizens so that they understand their needs.

The President made the remarks when he called for the 22nd virtual Cabinet Meeting, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is according to a statement issued to media last evening by Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya.

Ms. Siliya also said Cabinet has approved, in principle, the introduction of the National School of Government Bill, 2020, which provides the institutional framework to operationalise the School.

She said the school is meant to build capacity for public servants through learning and training programmes, including competencies required for an efficient and high performing Public Service.

Ms. Siliya said currently, there is no specific law to guide the operations of the National School of Government.

She said the new legislation seeks to introduce the legal and institutional frameworks under which the National School of Government will operate.

Cabinet has also approved that Government volunteers to undergo the Country Structural Vulnerability and Resilience Assessment, and to establish an Early Warning Situation Centre.

This is aimed at mitigating structural vulnerabilities and building resilience for sustainable development.

Meanwhile, Ms. Siliya said Cabinet approved the full membership of the Board of Directors for the Legal Aid Board.

She said the Legal Aid Board has seen tremendous growth over the years and is currently operating in all the provinces in Zambia.

Ms. Siliya has also confirmed that Cabinet approved the ratification of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement in order to have access to a larger market and to harmonize trade instruments across the continent’s Regional Economic Communities.

Also approved is the National Livestock Development Policy and its Implementation Plan, as well as the Public Asset Management Policy.

And Ms. Siliya said Cabinet approved, in principle, the introduction of a Bill in Parliament to repeal and replace the Valuation Surveyors Act of 1979 to promote effective regulation and strengthen the overall management of the valuation surveying profession.

In addition, Cabinet approved the appointment of a thirteen-member Executive Board of the National Sports Council of Zambia as provided for in the Sports Council Act No 13 of 1994.

The tenure of office of the National Sports Council of Zambia came to an end on 21st April 2020.