SCORECARD: Numba Relishing Zesco Debut in Napsa Date

Zesco United coach Mumamba Numba is looking forward to his competitive debut this weekend when they visit Napsa Stars their 2020/2021 FAZ Super Division season opener in Lusaka.

Napsa will host Zesco on November 1 in Numba’s first game following his off-season appointment on September 25 after long-serving coach George Lwandamina left the eight-time champions by mutual consent.

The hosts also beat Zesco to the final fourth continental spot when they ended the season in 4th and 5th place on 48and 47 points respectively to deny the latter CAF football for the first time since 2012.

Napsa will make their debut in the CAF Confederation Cup when the African season kicks off at the end of November.

“Napsa Stars have showed that they are a good side in the last two seasons. This can be seen through their qualification for CAF competitions meaning that they will be one of Mother Zambia’s representatives at the highest level of the African game,” Numba said.

“As we go to Napsa, we need to be aware that this is a different team from what we were used to in the past. They are a now another powerhouse in the country.”

Napsa beat Zesco 2-1 in their last meeting in Lusaka in February after losing 3-2 away in Ndola a year ago on October 6.

SCORECARD

2020/2021 Samuel ‘Zoom’ Ndhlovu Charity Shield Final
24/10/2020
Arthur Davies Stadium,Kitwe

Nkana 2(Idris Mbombo 21′ 33′)- Indeni 0

INTERNATIONALS
Friendly
25/10/2020
Addis Ababa
Ethiopia 1(Getaneh Kebede 83′)- Zambia 3(Emmanuel Chabula 13’35’,Collins Sikombe 23′)

Zambia: Jackson Kakunta, Kondwani Chiboni (Benedict Chepeshi 46′), Zacharia Chilongoshi (Kebson Kamanga 57′), Luka Banda (Luka Nguni 46′), Dominic Chanda, Amity Shamende (Kelvin Kapumbu 57”), Leonard Mulenga (Thomas Zulu 57′), Albert Kangwanda (Benson Sakala 57′), Bruce Musakanya(c) (Paul Katema 46′), Collins Sikombe (Chaniza Zulu 46′), Emmanuel Chabula (Friday Samu 46′)

Subs not used:Charles Muntanga,Lameck Siame, Kelvin Mubanga

Friendly
22/10/2020
Addis Ababa

Ethiopia 2(Getaneh Kebede 13′, Aschalew Tamene 43′
pen)-Zambia 3(
39′ Kelvin Kampamba 39′,
Albert Kangwanda 86′
90+5′)

ETHIOPIA: Jemal,
Ramadan,
Aschalew ,
Souleiman
,Yared,
Yihun,
Mesoud,
Tafesse
Surafel,
Amanuel,
Getaneh

ZAMBIA:18-Lameck Siame,4- Kondwani Chiboni (Sub:Albert Kangwanda), 23-Zacharia Chilongoshi (Sub: Paul Katema), 6-Benson Sakala (C), 5-Luka Banda, 15-Kelvin Kapumbu, 14-Collins Sikombe (Sub:Thomas Zulu), 7-Kelvin Mubanga Kampamba (Sub:Benedict Chepeshi), 20-Chaniza Zulu , 12-Bruce Musakanya (Sub:Friday Samu), 3-Emmanuel Chabula (Sub:Kebson Kamanga)

Subs not used: Charles Muntanga (1), Jackson Kakunta, Luka N’guni, Leonard Mulenga, Dominic Chanda, , Amity Shamende
[

2020/2021 TOP SCORERS

CUPS
24/10/2020
Idris Mbombo (Nkana):2

INTERNATIONALS
Seniors
25/10/2020
Emmanuel Chabula(Nkwazi):3
Albert Kangwanda(Zanaco):2
Kelvin Mubanga (Zesco United):2
Collins Sikombe(Napsa Stars):2
Chaniza Zulu (Lumwana Radiants):1
Tandi Mwape(TP Mazembe DRC):1*
*Denotes own goal

Juniors
UNDER-17
Joseph Banda:3

