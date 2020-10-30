9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, October 30, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

I am not ashamed of Zambia’s indebtedness-President Lungu

By Chief Editor
39 views
5
Headlines I am not ashamed of Zambia’s indebtedness-President Lungu
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Edgar Lungu says he is not ashamed of Zambia’s indebtedness because the money has been used to finance the massive Infrastructure development taking place around the country.

President Lungu said he is pleased that money from Zambia’s debt has not been misappropriated but has been used to build infrastructure which people are now benefiting from.

The Head of State dispelled assertions that his administration has been reckless in borrowing money for infrastructure projects and maintained that it is from borrowing that Lusaka and the rest of the country are being transformed.

“What Is Better, borrowing to transform the country; or not borrowing and doing nothing at all? It is from borrowing that we have managed to rebuild Lusaka,” said President Lungu.

The President made the remarks when he commissioned the Arcades Fly Over Bridge along the Great East Road as part of the 289 million united states dollars financed Lusaka Decongestion Project.

The Arcades Fly Over Bridge is intended to decongest traffic at the Intersection of Great East, Thabo Mbeki and Katima Mulilo roads.

Two more Bridges at Munali and Longacres are expected to be completed with some selected roads expanded to improve flow of traffic while at the same time beautifying the city.

President Lungu said the construction and commissioning of the Arcades Fly Over Bridge and the improved road network among other infrastructure development has been his dream, to see Lusaka and the entire country change for the better.

“Two days ago, we were remembering President Michael Chilufya Sata, whose vision, amongst many other things, was to see the transformation of Zambia through infrastructure development. President Sata would not have been disappointed to see what we have done in fulfilling his dream. Lusaka has been transformed. Zambia has been transformed”, stated President Lungu.

The President said he will not be deterred by detractors from pursuing the PF collective vision of rebuilding Zambia through infrastructure projects.

President Lungu said infrastructure development is necessary to attract investment to the country because investors want good and proper road networks.

The President thanked India for financing 85 per cent of the Lusaka Decongestion project while government will continue to honour its 15 per cent financing stake.

The Head of State has since urged cooperating partners to continue supporting Zambia’s development agenda because his administration has the will and zeal to rebuild Zambia.

Local Government Minister Charles Banda whose ministry is overseeing the Lusaka Decongestion Project, disclosed that the project has reached 80 per cent.

Dr Banda said the commissioning of the Makeni and Arcades Fly Over Bridges demonstrate government’s commitment to putting up infrastructure that will help drive economic and social development in the country.

And Indian High Commissioner to Zambia Ngulkham Gangte said his country remains committed to supporting Zambia’s economic and social development agenda.

High Commissioner Gangte said India’s development cooperation has no conditions and is based on the needs of the country it is assisting.

He explained that the new infrastructure being built under the Lusaka Decongestion Project is disaster resilient and of superior quality and durability.

The Indian envoy described the Lusaka Decongestion Project as a tangible achievement that has changed the landscape of Lusaka City and deepened development cooperation between the two countries.

High Commissioner Gangte said Constructors of the project, AFCONS remain on course to complete the decongestion project despite the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic which has affected the socio-economic activities in the country and the world.

And Local Government Permanent Secretary Ed Chomba thanked President Lungu for the project that has changed the face of Lusaka and shamed critics of the PF Administration.

The commissioning of the Arcades Fly Over Bridge was witnessed by PF Secretary General Davies Mwila, Minister of Infrastructure Vincent Mwale , Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo, Senior Party and Government Officials and members of the diplomatic corp.

A sea of Patriotic Front cadres joined Lusaka residents to witness the commissioning of the second fly over bridge under the Lusaka decongestion projects.

President Edgar Lungu cuts a ribbon to officially commission the newly built Arcades fly-over Bridge in Lusaka. Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ZANIS
President Edgar Lungu with Indian high Commissioner to Zambia Ngulkham Gangte and his Ministers tour the newly constructed Arcades fly-over bridge after official commissioning. Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ZANIS

President Edgar Lungu unveils the plague during the official commissioning of Arcades fly-over Bridge in Lusaka. Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ZANIS
President Edgar Lungu unveils the plague during the official commissioning of Arcades fly-over Bridge in Lusaka. Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ZANIS

The fly-over Bridge that has been constructed by AFCON constructing firm
The fly-over Bridge that has been constructed by AFCON constructing firm

The fly-over Bridge that has been constructed by AFCON constructing firm
The fly-over Bridge that has been constructed by AFCON constructing firm

The fly-over Bridge that has been constructed by AFCON constructing firm
The fly-over Bridge that has been constructed by AFCON constructing firm

The fly-over Bridge that has been constructed by AFCON constructing firm
The fly-over Bridge that has been constructed by AFCON constructing firm

President Edgar Lungu poses for the group photo with some of his Ministers, India's high commissioner to Zambia and other officials after commissioning the Arcades fly-over Bridge. Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ZANIS
President Edgar Lungu poses for the group photo with some of his Ministers, India’s high commissioner to Zambia and other officials after commissioning the Arcades fly-over Bridge. Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ZANIS

Previous articleKitwe Pastor expresses disappointment with Bill 10 collapse
Next articleFrance to attract more investors to Zambia

5 COMMENTS

  3. This loon has a poor mentality ,… very very poor. The whole lot of himself over a single fly over bridge which is 85% financed by foreign money?? Borrowing could have been managed better such that you are not left dry you ijiot!

  4. The man said it on countless occasions – he has no vision. The man is a thief by profession and a drunkard.

    There is nothing wrong in borrowing money however there must be a cohesive plan steam of income revenue to pay it off. Unlike the first world countries Zambia does not have the industries nor revenue to pay this $27 billion debt

    1

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 1

Kazungula Bridge to enhance trade between Zambia and Bostwana

The Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Cross Border Traders Association has praised governments of Zambia and Botswana for the...
Read more
Economy

France to attract more investors to Zambia

Chief Editor - 0
French Ambassador to Zambia Sylvain Berger has pledged to assist Zambia in intensifying its marketing to attract more French investors to Zambia. Mr. Berger observed...
Read more
Headlines

I am not ashamed of Zambia’s indebtedness-President Lungu

Chief Editor - 5
President Edgar Lungu says he is not ashamed of Zambia’s indebtedness because the money has been used to finance the massive Infrastructure development taking...
Read more
General News

Kitwe Pastor expresses disappointment with Bill 10 collapse

Chief Editor - 15
The Kitwe Pastors Fellowship has expressed disappointment with the collapse of the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 in Parliament yesterday. Speaking in an interview ...
Read more
General News

Kabwe municipal distances itself from illegal land allocation

Chief Editor - 2
Kabwe Mayor, Prince Chileshe, has distanced the local authority from the illegal allocation of residential plots at Kakumbi area. Opening the Full Council Meeting at...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government is not abusing NAPSA, let anyone with evidence come forward-Simukoko

Headlines Chief Editor - 1
Minister of Labour and Social Security Joyce Simukoko has dismissed claims alleging that government is abusing the National Pensions Scheme Authority (NAPSA) by getting...
Read more

The Controversial Constitution Amendment Bill 10 Fails by 6 Votes in Parliament

Headlines Chief Editor - 63
THE Constitution Amendment Bill 2019, also known as Bill no.10, has failed to garner the support of two-thirds of Members of Parliament and has...
Read more

Veep call for concerted efforts to end violence against children

Headlines editor - 8
Vice President Inonge Wina has called for enhanced efforts towards eradicating vices that infringe on children’s rights such as violence against children. Mrs. Wina has...
Read more

HH urges MPs to Reject Bill 10

Headlines Chief Editor - 43
UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has urged all members of parliament to reject what he described as the PF engineered Bill 10 when it is...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.