The Board of Directors of the Road Development Agency (RDA) has confirmed George Manyele as RDA Director and Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

Engineer Manyela has been acting as Chief Executive Officer since June 23rd, this year, he was Director Construction and Rehabilitation before his current appointment.

In a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today, RDA Board Chairman, Samuel Mukupa, said the appointment of Engineer Manyela came after a careful evaluation of his performance during the period he acted.

“The Board is confident that Engineer Manyela will add immeasurable value to the Agency’s initiative for sustainability and growth of the business in leading the development of the Agency’s long and short term strategies in providing a sustainable fit for purpose road infrastructure in the country, “Mr Mukupa pointed out.

Engineer Manyela is a holder of a Masters degree in Transportation Engineering from Stellenbosch University of South Africa and a bachelor of Civil Engineering from the University of Zambia and a fellow of the Engineering institute of Zambia (EIZ) and a member of the institute of Directors.

He joined RDA in 2006 as a Senior Engineer in Northern Province and later transferred to the Copperbelt in the same capacity, he has held other positions in the Agency.

In 2014 he was appointed as a Senior Manager –Pave Zambia 2000 project, a position he held until 2016 when he became Director Construction and Rehabilitation.