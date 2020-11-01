The Department of Immigration in Ndola has secured the conviction of a 28-year-old Congolese businessman for the offence of unlawful stay in Zambia contrary to section 11(3) and section 52 (1) as read with section 56(1) of the Immigration and Deportation Act No. 18 of 2010 of the Laws of Zambia. Mr. Kyalika Prosper Zorobabel of Chipulukusu township was arrested by Immigration Officers on 23rd October, 2020 at the Ndola Regional Immigration Office, where he had presented himself purporting to be a citizen, when in fact not.

According to the media statement released by Mr Namati H. Nshinka, the Immigration Department’s Public Relations Officer, particulars of the offence are that Mr. Kyalika Prosper Zorobabel of Chipulukusu, a Congolese national, on unknown dates but between 2008 and 23rd October, 2020 at Ndola stayed unlawfully in Zambia without any valid documents. He was on 28th October, 2020 sentenced to pay a fine of K 12,000 or in default seven (07) months imprisonment with hard labour.

Meanwhile, the Department of Immigration between 23rd and 29th October, 2020 secured forty-one (41) convictions countrywide. The convicts were handed down sentences of fines ranging from K 300 to K 10,000 or in default 3 to 9 months simple imprisonment. These were eight (08) Chinese, six (06) Tanzanians, three (03) Congolese, two (02) Burundians, and two (02) Indians, all for unlawful stay. Others convicted for a similar offence were one (01) Cambodian, one (01) Malawian, one (01) Rwandese, and one (01) Ugandan. Five (05) Tanzanians, three (03) Burundians, two (02) Congolese, and one (01) Malawian were convicted for the offence of unlawful entry.

Others who were convicted were one (01) Chinese for failure to comply with conditions of his employment permit, one (01) Tanzanian for giving false information to an Immigration Officer, one (01) Congolese for unlawful entry and presence, and one (01) Congolese refugee for being outside a refugee settlement without authority. One (01) Ugandan was also convicted for having a passport bearing a forged endorsement.

During this period, the Department also apprehended eighty-five (85) persons for various offences countrywide. These were fourteen (14) Zimbabweans, seven (07) Malawians, six (06) Mozambicans, and five (05) Burundians apprehended for unlawful entry. Others apprehended for unlawful entry were four (04) Congolese, two (02) Tanzanians, one (01) Motswana, and one (01) Ugandan. Those apprehended for the offence of unlawful stay were four (04) Burundians, three (03) Cambodians, three (03) Congolese, three (03) Tanzanians, three (03) Kenyans, and two (02) Chinese. Others apprehended for unlawful stay were one (01) Angolan, one (01) Egyptian, one (01) Indian, one (01) Malawian, one (01) South African, one (01) Ugandan, and one (01) Zimbabwean.

Others were two (02) Cambodians and one (01) Tanzanian, apprehended for engaging in employment without permits and two (02) Tanzanians for unlawful entry and having passports bearing forged endorsements. Meanwhile, twelve (12) Burundians, one (01) Ethiopian, one (01) Zambian, and one (01) Zimbabwean were apprehended in suspected human smuggling cases. Lastly, one (01) Chinese and one (01) Cambodian were also arrested for failing to comply with the conditions of their employment permits.

Further, the Department of Immigration between 23rd and 29th October, 2020 also removed sixty-nine (69) illegal immigrants from the country and refused entry to eight (08) foreign nationals for failing to meet entry requirements. Those removed were sixteen (16) Zimbabweans, thirteen (13) Malawians, twelve (12) Tanzanians, twelve (12) Burundians, and seven (07) Congolese. Others were two (02) Kenyans, two (02) Mozambicans, two (02) Ugandans, two (02) Chinese, and one (01) South African. Those refused entry were four (04) Congolese, one (01) Burundian, one (01) Cameroonian, one (01) Rwandese, and one (01) Tanzanian.