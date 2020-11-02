9.5 C
Police will deal firmly with perpetrators of violence – IG

By Chief Editor
Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja says the Zambia Police Service shall not seat and watch people ferment violence while hiding under the veil of politics.

Mr Kanganja says the Police has noted with dismay a video making rounds on social media platforms alleging and purporting that there is a scheme by the Patriotic Front Government to plunge the country into chaos.

In a statement to the media in Lusaka today, Mr Kanganja said the video is bent on inciting violence among the general citizenry and also provoke people to raise against government.

He stated that the video is marred with images of dead bodies all over the streets and people hacking each other.

“I call upon members of the public not to panic but to treat the same video with utmost contempt it deserves because this type of propaganda is dangerous for our peaceful country and must not be entertained. These are indicators of genocide, “he stated.

Mr Kanganja has since implored the officers to get down to the bottom of the same documentary and bring perpetrators to book to face the wrath of the law.

This is contained in a statement availed to ZANIS in Lusaka today.

Previous articleShepolopolo at Port Elizabeth Base Ahead of COSAFA Kickoff
Next articlePresident Lungu congratulates counterpart Magufuli

