President Edgar Lungu has congratulated John Magufuli, the President-elect of the Republic of Tanzania after winning the presidential elections conducted last week Wednesday in that country.

President Lungu said Magufuli’s re-election represents the satisfaction that the people of Tanzania have derived from his successes during his first term of office.

“On this occasion marking your re-election victory, allow me on behalf of the government of the Republic of Zambia, the people and indeed on my own behalf, to convey our heartfelt congratulations on this great achievement,” he said.

President Lungu commended Dr Magufuli for transforming Tanzania’s social, political and economic landscape resulting in the country being classified as a lower middle-income economy.

He assured Dr Magufuli of the Zambian government’s commitment to further enhance the excellent fraternal relations.

This is according to a statement issued by State House Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe.