Government has expressed concern at the high number of ministries, provinces and spending agencies being cited for audit queries as this has the potential to undermine public confidence in the executive and more fundamentally the adverse effects on the performance of the public sector and service delivery.

The concerns by Government arise from the Auditor General’s report for the financial year ended 31st December, 2019 and the Covid 19 Interim Report which have cited some controlling officers for irregularities.

Secretary to the Cabinet Simon Miti in a press statement issued last evening says 25 controlling officers have since been charged by Cabinet Office in accordance with the performance contracts as highlighted in the reports.

Dr Miti said the decision to take disciplinary action was arrived at by cabinet Office during its 22nd meeting held on 26th October 2020.

“Consequently, cabinet at its 22nd meeting held on 26th October 2020 directed that disciplinary action be taken on all officers who would be cited in the report. To this effect, 25 controlling officers have already been charged by cabinet office in accordance with the performance contracts for the omissions and commissions as highlighted in the reports,” Dr Miti stated.

The Secretary to the Cabinet said depending on the exculpatory statement provided, appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against erring controlling officers and their staff.

Dr Miti stated that the 25 controlling officers will appear before the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee in due course as this was in respect of violations of the Public Finance Management Act No. 1 of 2018 and the Financial Regulations of 2006.

And Dr Miti says Government has however commended 37 controlling officers for adhering to the financial management regulations and attaining the target of zero audit query.

Dr Miti said Government has provided the necessary institutional and regulatory framework for management of public funds, which includes creation of audit committee in each ministry, upgrading of the finance cadre to director level and the establishment of the internal audit oversight committee which provide technical support on the verifiable action taken to resolve all outstanding audit queries.

Dr Miti further said controlling officers have been attending various meetings where are reminded of the importance of resolving audit queries timely in their institutions.