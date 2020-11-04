9.5 C
Forest Dent Zesco in Ndola Derby

By sports
Forest Rangers have condemned Zesco United to their first loss on day-two of the 2020/21 FAZ Super Division season.

Ex- Zesco striker Adam Zikiru’s first half header made the difference as Forest edged Team Ya Ziko 1-0 in the Ndola derby at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Wednesday.

It was a well deserved victory for Coach Tenant Chilumba’s side that dominated play and created several decent scoring opportunities in both halves.

Unmarked Zikiru headed in the goal from inside the box after 26 minutes when overcoming a seemingly offside trap erected by the Zesco backline led by Adrian Chama and Clement Mwape.

The first clear chance of the game fell on Forest striker Quadri Kola who shot slightly wide in the third minute before Zesco’s nice build up ended with defender Simon Silwimba shooting over ten minutes later.

Winger Kelvin Mubanga was twice denied by Forest keeper Mathias Kigonya just before the break as Zesco attempted to come back into the game.

Mubanga saw his 44th minute shot stopped on the line by Kigonya before his free kick was tipped for a corner deep in additional time.

After the break, Zesco Coach Mumamba Number made four substitutions in a bid to equalise as he introduced John Ching’andu for Mubanga, withdrew Bruce Musakanya for Lazarous Phiri and John Makwata went in for Logic Ching’andu.

There were several chances created by both sides before referee Audrick Nkole blew the final whistle to send Forest into celebrations.

Meanwhile, Forest are leading the table with six points after beating Nkana 2-0 in their league opener at the weekend.

Zesco remained on one point after starting the season with a 1-1 draw away at Napsa Stars in Lusaka.

Previous articleNkana Recover With A Draw

