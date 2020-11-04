Shepolopolo have made their intentions to win the 2020 COSAFA Women’s Championship known by thumping Lesotho 8-0 in the opening Group B match played in South Africa on Wednesday.

China based Captain Barbra Banda scored a hat-trick and Grace Chanda registered a brace at Wolfson in Port Elizabeth.

There were also second half goals scored by Prisca Chilufya, Maylan Mulenga and Ireen Lungu.

Lesotho had given Zambia, the 2019 runners up, a good run in the first half before they collapsed in the last half.

Banda helped Coach Bruce Mwape’s side to take a 1-0 lead into the break with a close range strike minutes away from half time.

Meanwhile, Zambia’s next and final Group B match is against Malawi on November 9.

Group B has three teams only.