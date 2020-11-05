9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, November 5, 2020
Rural News
Updated:

66 year old woman dies after being hit by cyclist

A 66 year old woman of Chidyamela village in Chasefu District of Eastern Province has died after being by a cyclist.

Group Village Head Chidyamela, Japhet Nyambose, has confirmed the accident and identified the deceased as Tinozye Phiri, a widow of Chidyamela Village in Senior Chief Magodi’s area.

Village Head Chidyala said the deceased was hit by her grandson Lywell Chizinga who was a riding the bicycle as she returned from a nearby village in company of another around 19.00 hours on November 2, 2020.

Village Head Chidyamela, who is the brother-in-law to the deceased, said Ms Phiri, a widow, died on her way to Kanyanga Mission Clinic after being hit by a Cyclist.

He narrated that his in-law met her fate in the evening as she was returning from Dadeyo village going back to Chidyamela village.

He said the Lywell, grandson to the deceased, was riding a bicycle without brakes when he hit her.

“When the accident happened, the victim Tinozye Phiri sustained injuries on the forehead, though she managed to walk to the village where the family members organised an oxcart to take her to Kanyanga Mission Clinic, but unfortunately she died on the way to the clinic,” the Headman said.

However, Village Head Chidyamela said the body of the deceased has since been taken to Lundazi District Hospital mortuary awaiting for postmortem to establish the cause of her death.

Meanwhile, the traditional ruler disclosed that the boy who caused the death of the widow has been picked up by the police to help with investigations.

