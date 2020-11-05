Chieftainess Nyakulenga of the Lunda speaking people in Zambezi District in Northwestern province has bemoaned the bad state of the road network in her chiefdom.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS today, the traditional leader said government should consider working on feeder roads in her chiefdom for development to be attained in the area.

She cited Dipalata-nyakelenga road, which is in a deplorable state and becomes impassable during the rainy season.

Chieftainess Nyakulenga said the Road Development Agency (RDA) promised to work on the roads in the district and a number of them have been worked on except the Dipalata-nyakulenga road.

“Am surprised that most of the roads have been worked on like Chitokoloki-Mpidi road but only our road has been disregarded and the only thing they did was to clear grass along the road,” she said.

The Traditional leader noted that the road is crucial for her subjects to have access to the central business district as well as farmers to transport their farm produce to the market.

“This road is vital for my subjects to have access to better medical services at Zambezi District Hospital because my chiefdom only has a rural health post. One needs to travel at least not less than 76 kilometres from my area which is impossible more especially pregnant women in case of complications,” she said.

Chieftaines Nyakulanga further appealed to government to connect her chiefdom to the national power grid adding that lack of electricity in the area has negatively affected pupils.

“We have people who want to attend evening classes but because of lack of electricity in our chiefdom, they end up in bars to drink beer,” she added.

“My plea to government, is that it should consider working on these two critical issues I have raised, bad road network and electrifying my chiefdom so that people have free movement to take their agriculture products to the market and for development to take place,” she said.