The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in Nakonde District in Muchinga Province has committed to Prison a fake teacher for failing to pay K60 000 ordered by the Nakonde Magistrate Court in February 2020.

Anti-Corruption Commission Public Relations Manager Timothy Moono named the convict as Catherine Nakamba aged 30 of Muzabwela Village in Nakonde District.

In a statement with ZANIS in Lusaka today, Mr. Moono stated that the Commission in 2018 arrested Nakamba and charged her with one count of uttering a false document contrary to section 352 and 347 and one count of obtaining pecuniary advantage by false pretenses contrary to section 309 (a) respectively of the penal code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

He said the particulars of the offense is that in count one Nakamba on dates unknown but between January,1,2012 and January,31,2012 being a public officer employed in the Ministry of Education did knowingly and fraudulently utter a false document a teacher’s Certificate no.14288 to the District Education Board Secretary purporting that the said document was genuine when not.

He further said in count two the convict dishonestly and with false pretenses purport to have a Primary Teacher’s Certificate in order to be employed by the District Education Board Secretary under the Ministry of Education and by virtue was employed adding that she obtained a pecuniary advantage in form of salaries amounting to a total sum of K184,084.70.

Mr. Moono has further stated that Nakamba who was convicted to 12 months suspended sentence and ordered to pay K60, 000 fine within six months’ failure to which she was going to serve six months imprisonment has been committed to the Nakonde Correctional Facility.

