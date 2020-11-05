9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, November 5, 2020
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Parliament adopts the proposal to ratify the agreement to establish the Tripartite Free Trade

By Chief Editor
40 views
0
Economy Parliament adopts the proposal to ratify the agreement to establish...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Parliament has adopted a Report of the Committee on National Economy, Trade, and Labour Matters on the proposal to ratify the agreement to establish the Tripartite Free Trade Area among COMESA, East African Community and SADC.

Earlier, Chairperson for the Parliamentary Committee on National Economy, Trade and Labour Matters, Situmbeko Musokotwane said most stakeholders have supported the country’s decision to ratify the Tripartite Free Trade Area.

Dr. Musokotwane however, said there is a need for the country to deliberately put in place measures that will enable the country to actively participate in trade with other countries.

And Deputy Chief Whip Tutwa Ngulube said Zambian companies will use the Free Trade Area to expand the market for their products.

Mr. Ngulube said there are several products that are being manufactured in Zambia that can compete on the international market.

Meanwhile, Nchanga Member of Parliament Chilombo Chali who seconded the motion said despite the Tripartite Free Trade Agreement increasing market access, there is need for Zambia to find ways to protect the revenue collection.

Previous articleZambia participates in Chinese International export forum
Next articleRespect the Office of the President- Freedom Fighter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Young Shepolopolo Rally to Beat South Africa in COSAFA U17 Opener

Zambia started their 2020 COSAFA Women’s Under-17 Championship campaign with a 2-1 win over hosts South Africa in Port...
Read more
Columns

Collapse of Bill 10 Unifies Zambians

Chief Editor - 3
By Hakainde Hichilema, UPND President There is no doubt that the whole process surrounding the attempted enactment of Bill 10 has polarised our communities,perhaps...
Read more
General News

Respect the Office of the President- Freedom Fighter

Chief Editor - 5
A Ndola based freedom fighter, Isaac Chileshe has called on Zambians to have respect for the Presidency. Mr. Chileshe said Zambians have lost direction because...
Read more
Economy

Parliament adopts the proposal to ratify the agreement to establish the Tripartite Free Trade

Chief Editor - 0
Parliament has adopted a Report of the Committee on National Economy, Trade, and Labour Matters on the proposal to ratify the agreement to establish...
Read more
Economy

Zambia participates in Chinese International export forum

Chief Editor - 0
Zambia yesterday represented by Minister of Commerce, Trade and industry Christopher Yaluma participated in the 2020 China International Import Expo (CIIE) through a visual...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia participates in Chinese International export forum

Economy Chief Editor - 0
Zambia yesterday represented by Minister of Commerce, Trade and industry Christopher Yaluma participated in the 2020 China International Import Expo (CIIE) through a visual...
Read more

Preliminary works on Batoka Hydroelectric Dam kicks off

Economy Chief Editor - 4
The preliminary construction works on the 2, 400MW Batoka Gorge hydroelectric dam developed by the government of Zambia in collaboration with Zimbabwe has begun...
Read more

Anglo American CEO says not responsible for lead poisoning in Zambia

Economy Chief Editor - 11
Anglo American Chief Executive Mark Cutifani says it was not responsible for lead poisoning at Kabwe lead mine nearly 50 years ago. The mine says...
Read more

ZESCO grants Electricity Relief to selected low income households and small businesses

Economy Chief Editor - 13
ZESCO limited has given its domestic and commercial customers a COVID-19 Relief Package to cushion the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic on selected...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.