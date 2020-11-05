Parliament has adopted a Report of the Committee on National Economy, Trade, and Labour Matters on the proposal to ratify the agreement to establish the Tripartite Free Trade Area among COMESA, East African Community and SADC.

Earlier, Chairperson for the Parliamentary Committee on National Economy, Trade and Labour Matters, Situmbeko Musokotwane said most stakeholders have supported the country’s decision to ratify the Tripartite Free Trade Area.

Dr. Musokotwane however, said there is a need for the country to deliberately put in place measures that will enable the country to actively participate in trade with other countries.

And Deputy Chief Whip Tutwa Ngulube said Zambian companies will use the Free Trade Area to expand the market for their products.

Mr. Ngulube said there are several products that are being manufactured in Zambia that can compete on the international market.

Meanwhile, Nchanga Member of Parliament Chilombo Chali who seconded the motion said despite the Tripartite Free Trade Agreement increasing market access, there is need for Zambia to find ways to protect the revenue collection.