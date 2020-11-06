THE RULING Patriotic Front (PF) has congratulated its Party Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila for obtaining his Bachelor of Science in Project Management with a Credit.

PF Deputy Secretary General Mrs Mumbi Phiri has described Hon Mwila’s academic achievement as one that will inspire other members of the ruling party to consider furthering their studies.

“We are proud as PF Secretariat to have been party of your academic journey and success. I recall the days you would be overwhelmed with home work from School and how it would equally drown our mood here at work. And also how you would celebrate for submitting your assignments in time. We have cherished those moments with you and are now proud to congratulate you on attaining this Degree,” said Mrs Phiri.

The Deputy Secretary General further said if the ruling party CEO can dedicate time and resources towards education off his extremely busy schedule, then no youth should fail to advance their education on the pretext of not having adequate time to study.