THE RULING Patriotic Front (PF) has congratulated its Party Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila for obtaining his Bachelor of Science in Project Management with a Credit.
PF Deputy Secretary General Mrs Mumbi Phiri has described Hon Mwila’s academic achievement as one that will inspire other members of the ruling party to consider furthering their studies.
“We are proud as PF Secretariat to have been party of your academic journey and success. I recall the days you would be overwhelmed with home work from School and how it would equally drown our mood here at work. And also how you would celebrate for submitting your assignments in time. We have cherished those moments with you and are now proud to congratulate you on attaining this Degree,” said Mrs Phiri.
The Deputy Secretary General further said if the ruling party CEO can dedicate time and resources towards education off his extremely busy schedule, then no youth should fail to advance their education on the pretext of not having adequate time to study.
Laughable
Just shows one is never too old to study, at any level. Well done Sir.
Graduated from Matero University ka?
Cavendish. OK. I hope the management of projects in his party will reflect the qualification you have just awarded him. Ni zanu izo.
Kikikikiki….kuti wasekaa. Who wrote for him?
Poor reporting.
What college or uni has he graduated from?
Also, there are many people in the country who graduate with Bachelor or higher degrees every year and it’s not news.
Great role model. Leading by example. This is what we in pf are all about. We wish more people will emulate this. I always look upto the late R Mugabe when it comes to educating the nation. Zimbabwe is one of the most literate nations in Africa and probably world. Thank you ba SG. We will drink to that tonight
Well done Davies. We hope now you can manage the party better. The first shake up must be dismantling your ever confrontational media team whose tone is always up on the roof. That team is doing a lot of disservice to our party. Advice in good faith
Kekekeke, now PF has presidential candidate for 2021.
From grade twelve 6 points a few years ago to Bachelor of Science Degree? Banono indeeed.