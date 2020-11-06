Striker Justin Shonga and midfielder Augustine Mulenga are back in the Chipolopolo fold after they were snubbed for October’s international friendlies.

But Patson Daka, as expected, will miss the November 12 home and November 16 away AFCON 2022 Group H doubleheader qualifier against Botswana due to injury.

Mulenga and Shonga were earlier snubbed by Zambia coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic due to technical reasons.

Shonga and Mulenga had struggled for game time at their ex-club Orlando Pirates last season and have since found life in the new term at South African PSL sides TTM and Amazulu respectively.

Both last played in Zambia’s opening two Group H qualifiers in November, 2019.

And Daka will miss the Botswana games after sustaining an injury on October 27 for Austrian champions RB Salzburg in a 3-2 UEFA Champions League loss at Atletico Madrid.

But club mate Enock Mwepu has been cleared to travel for the qualifiers after together with Daka were earlier blocked from the October friendlies due to COVID-19 restrictions at the club.

Meanwhile, Micho has also snubbed striker Mwape Musonda of UAE club Hattas who also last featured for Zambia exactly a year ago.

Interestingly, Mwape was excused by Micho from last month’s friendlies so that he could finalize his transfer from South African club Black Leopards to The Gulf.

However, unlike Shonga and Mulenga, Mwape had a productive PSL season after his three goals in the 2019/2020 season relegation/ promotion playoffs saved Black Leopards from the drop.

Mwape had earlier scored nine goals in the regular season for Black Leopards.

Meanwhile, Micho has kept faith in most of his October call-ups but has axed Swedish- based midfielder Edward Chilufya of Djurgardens.

Zambia face Botswana in two critical matches next week that they must win to spark their AFCON qualifying hopes back to life.

Chipolopolo are currently bottom of Group H on zero points after losing 5-0 away to Algeria and 2-1 at home against Zimbabwe last November.

Botswana are third with 1 point, Zimbabwe are second on 4 points while leaders and AFCON champions Algeria have maximum 6 points.

The Botswana games will mark Micho’s competitive debut after a run of six friendlies since his appointment last February in which period he has won five and lost one match.

GOALKEEPERS: Lameck Siame (Kabwe Warriors), Allan Chibwe (Green Eagles), Sebastian Mwange (Maritzburg United, South Africa), Jackson Kakunta (Power Dynamos)

DEFENDERS: Benson Sakala, Kondwani Chiboni,Zachariah Chilongoshi (all Power Dynamos), Tandi Mwape (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Luka Banda (Napsa Stars), Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors)

MIDFIELDERS: Enock Mwepu (RB Salzburg, Austria), Klings Kangwa (Arsenal Tula, Russia),Kelvin Kapumbu (Zanaco), Leonard Mulenga (Green Buffaloes), Chaniza Zulu (Lumwana Radiants),Kelvin Mubanga,Bruce Musakanya (both Zesco United),Amity Shamende (Green Eagles),Augustine Mulenga (Amazulu,South Africa), Lubambo Musonda (Slask Wroclaw, Poland)

STRIKERS: Emmanuel Chabula, Collins Sikombe (both Lusaka Dynamos), Gamphani Lungu (SuperSport United, South Africa), Justin Shonga (TTM,South Africa), Fashion Sakala (KV Oostende, Belgium),Evans Kangwa (Arsenal-Tula ,Russia)