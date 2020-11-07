Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya has re- emphasised the need for members of the public to take the mask mandate seriously to avoid a second wave of COVID-19 spread.

The Minister has stated that the Country has started noticing an increase in COVID reinfections hence making the mask mandate a clarion call to the nation.

Dr. Chilufya has called on members of the public to put up an act of solidarity with family members, workmates and communities by ensuring that they all mask up.

He has called on everyone to further continue adhering to other public health measures and heighten levels of hygiene.

Dr. Chitalu was speaking in Lusaka yesterday afternoon during the COVID -19 update.

“As we return to normalcy, maintain public health measures. Mask mandate is a clarion call to the nation. We further make a call to all to heighten levels of hygiene in workplaces, business, households and at community level,” he said.

Dr. Chilufya announced that 49 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded out of the 6,157 tests conducted.

He explained that the cases were picked in Lusaka, Kitwe, Chimanad Ndola from healthcare facility, contacts and routine screening.

“Facilities with COVID-19 patients include Levy Mwanawasa Hospital in Lusaka where we have six patients and four patients at Maryberg Kansanshi in North Western Province,” the Minister noted.

Dr. Chilufya added that 33 patients have been discharged from various facilities.

He said cumulatively the country has recorded 16,819 COVID – 19 cases since March this year out of the 289,227 tests conducted with 608 active cases.

And Zambia National Public Health Institute Director Victor Mukonka reiterated the call to adhere to public health measures to avoid a surge of the pandemic.

“Should we relax in adhering to COVID-19 measures, we will have a second surge. Alot of fear is with December, January and February,” he said.

Professor Mukonka indicated that efforts are being made to ensure that orders are protected so that the country do not import cases.

Meanwhile, Association of Markets and Bus Stations have called on members of the public to make sure they mask up as they go to markets and bus stations.

Representative of the Association, Jeffrey Kankoto said the markets and bus stations are making efforts to implement the measures but the challenge is with members of the public.