9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, November 8, 2020
type here...
Columns
Updated:

Our Opposition to the Third Term Bid by Those in Government Doesn’t Make Us Unpatriotic

By Chief Editor
40 views
0
Columns Our Opposition to the Third Term Bid by Those in Government...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

By Fred M’membe

By pointing out the mistakes, weaknesses and even abuses of those ruling our country today, we have not turned ourselves into enemies of our people.

Our opposition to the third term bid by those in government today doesn’t make us unpatriotic.

Socialists are patriots and we wish to see our country succeed, with or without us.

You will never see us gloat over national reverses, nor talk down the achievements of those running government. We wish to see the economy recover and do well. We do not look to defeat those running government today on the back of national failure. There will be sufficient grounds without that to argue for their removal. We will not win merely by default, but by our ability to capture the public mood.

Those in government today seem to be guided by the wish to destroy any meaningful opposition; by the determination to have a third term of office for their supreme leader. That is not a recipe for governing well. Theirs is a political party held together by the fear of losing power and its benefits. That will to retain power is the one idea they hold in common. But with the passage of time, that will prove an insubstantial glue. The wheel of fortune turns and that which once appeared fresh, with the passing of time goes to seed.

For us, there’s no choice between being principled and unelectable; and electable and unprincipled. We should win because of what we believe in. A new and complex era such as this requires principles more than ever. It requires a lot more awareness.

This awareness is built by adding experiences of the past and present together with a vision of an anticipated future. It has to be built by adding together all the revolutionary thoughts, the best ethical and humane ideas of all authentic religions, the sum total of the preaching of many political thinkers, of many progressive schools of thought. And political ideas are worthless if they are not inspired by noble, selfless sentiments.

Likewise, noble sentiments are worthless if they are not based on correct and fair ideas.

It is our principles and values that make us a party of compassion; of social justice; of struggle against poverty and inequality; of liberty; of basic human solidarity; and the day we lose those things is the day we keep the name of the Socialist Party but lose the reason for its existence. And ours is a simple enough vision. But it will require supreme national effort. It is a task for a whole people, and not one fixer, genius or MacGyver. Great challenges. But great rewards for all of us if we can rise to them as we can.
We need the good that is in the heart of each of us to serve the good of all of us.

Politics without principles, values or standards seem to be engendering a tendency for our politicians and their supporters to jettison long-term goals for immediate gains.
This forgetting of the great, the principal considerations for the momentary interests of the day, this struggling and striving for the success of the moment regardless of later consequences, this sacrifice of the future for present, may be ‘honestly’ meant, but it is and remains opportunism, and ‘honest’ opportunism is perhaps the most dangerous of all.

Previous articleNkana Jump 9 Places After Beating Warriors to End Winless League Start
Next articleTwo year old girl dies after being hit on the head with an Axe handle by a mentally ill cousin

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

Lusambo Promise Development to Kapiri Mposhi resident if they Vote for a PF MP

Copperbelt PF Mobilization Chairperson Hon Bowman Lusambo was in Kapiri Mposhi yesterday where he addressed a mammoth rally attended...
Read more
Economy

Energy Minister assures Zambians again that Load shedding will end soon

Chief Editor - 0
Energy Minister, Mathew Nkhuwa has assured the nation that the first power generator at Kafue gorge lower power station is ready for commissioning this...
Read more
Headlines

The Third Term Lies being spread by Opposition is as a result of Fear of President Lungu Candidature

Chief Editor - 2
The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Copperbelt Chairman Nathan Chanda has accused the opposition of spreading what he described as blue lies that President Edgar...
Read more
General News

Poacher gets 7 years imprisonment with hard labour

Chief Editor - 1
Chinsali Subordinate Court has convicted and sentenced a poacher to seven years with hard labour for illegal possession of ivory. Dickson Mbeye (39), a...
Read more
Rural News

Construction if five rural health posts elates Lunda Chief

Chief Editor - 0
Chief Mpidi of the Lunda speaking people of Zambezi District of North Western Province has pledged to support President Edgar Lungu now and beyond...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Rising inflation, Increasing Debt and Fuel Shortages Eroding Decent Living Standards

Columns Chief Editor - 10
By Chama Bowa-Mundia – Social and Economic Development Manager at JCTR As the year 2020 is drawing to a close, Zambia has seen a rise...
Read more

Bill 10 presented an opportunity to fix the Lacunas in the Constitution

Columns Chief Editor - 31
By Amon Jere. The Constitutional amendment Bill number 10, popularly known as bill 10, was meant to fix lacunas in our current constitution amendment...
Read more

The International Election Observer Mission says US Elections were Well Managed

Columns Chief Editor - 12
The International Election Observation Mission has said that the 3 November general elections held in the United State of America were competitive and well...
Read more

Collapse of Bill 10 Unifies Zambians

Columns Chief Editor - 30
By Hakainde Hichilema, UPND President There is no doubt that the whole process surrounding the attempted enactment of Bill 10 has polarised our communities,perhaps...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.