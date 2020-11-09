9.5 C
To the Joe Bidens of Zambia

By Chief Editor
By Salma Cheswa Kapwepwe

Joe Biden didn’t just drop from a privatization scandal to seek the presidency like some clown who want to project themselves as Joe Biden of Zambia

He is an experienced politician and leader. He served twice as Vice President of America from 2009 to 2017:He was a running mate to Obama for 2terms.

He started as a County Councillor in 1970, then served as Senator for Delaware from 1973 to 2009.

Americans have learnt their lessons of entrusting national leadership to a businessman with no experience in governance. Trump was criticizing the chinese in public kanshi he owns a private bank account in China, Typical of shrewed businessmen like one in Zambia.

We dont have to repeat the mistake made by Americans to realise how dangerous it is to have a businessman with no governance experience for a President

