Tuesday, November 10, 2020
People debating the Eligibility of President Lungu are just scared to face him

By Chief Editor
Minister of National Development Planning Hon Alexander Chiteme over the weekend admonished all those that want to sustain the eligibility debate to focus on real issues, as the matter had already been settled by the Constitutional court (ConCourt).

Addressing scores of Miseshi residents who gathered at Butungwa Primary school in Kitwe, the Nkana lawmaker termed all those who were engaged in the futile eligibility debate as scared individuals who were terrified to face President Edgar Chagwa Lungu head-on.

“The President has delivered, he is still delivering, and that has petrified some people, his works have immobilized them, the eligibility debate is a foregone conclusion, the highest court in the land ruled in favor of our boss. Don’t be cheated by time wasters, who wish to waste your time twice,” Hon Chiteme said.

And the Nkana Constituency Member of Parliament wondered which new arguments the naysayers would bring to the court which they didn’t during the Danny Pule case.

“One doesn’t need to be a lawyer to understand that the Pule case exonerated the President, without him uttering a single word. Efyo chaba nga Lesa ali naiwe, aba lwani nangu bengema shani, ena kuli bonse alapokolola,” Hon Chiteme stated to a cheering crowd.

Officially welcoming the over 15 branches that have been formed in Miseshi ward, Hon Chiteme urged the branches to go flat out and ensure that every person of legal age registered as a Voter. He also emphasized to the gathering that ECZ had streamlined the process, that people were now able to register from anywhere.

“It doesn’t matter whether you are in Ndola or Chipata, one can still register to vote here in Nkana, Kitwe, all one needs is to know the polling station. This is revolutionary in nature, go and spread the word far and near.

“Show us that you are dedicated branches by ensuring that everyone who is 18years and above in your localities registers to vote, it’s their right!” Chiteme challenged.

ECZ yesterday begun the voter registration process across the country. Their target this time around is to capture 9 million voters. Voters can now register from any nearest registration centre and opt to vote from a polling station of their choice.

  1. No one is scared of anyone. Right-minded people are just trying to uphold the constitution while some people from the time they came in power they have been abrogating the supreme law of the land

  2. Since when did you care about upholding the constitution when your mps ran away from debating it? Don’t take zambian for f00ls. You think with the desperation has to rule this country, he wouldn’t have let lungu stand if as you say he is useless, regardless of his eligibility? Don’t take zambian for f00ls. Come 2021 it will be landslide. Your upnd will cease to exist. Tukala twenu

  3. I do not care whether it is Lungu or a Toad who is on the ballot but it must be legal. Unfortunately, the PF keep lying to people that Lungu’s eligibility was determined by the Con court. It was not. It is for the good of the country that this issue is decided upon when the time comes. PF had better have plan B.

