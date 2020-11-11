9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, November 11, 2020
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

PF Expresses Concern at the Slow Pace of Voter Registration

By Chief Editor
40 views
2
Feature Politics PF Expresses Concern at the Slow Pace of Voter Registration
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Patriotic Front Secretary General Hon. Davies Mwila has expressed concern at reports from different parts of the country pointing to the slow pace in the on-going voter registration exercise. Hon. Davies Mwila has since implored the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), to urgently and effectively address all issues raised by different stakeholders, if the Commission is to meet its targeted number of registered voters.

“We are receiving reports from different parts of the Country that its taking in excess of 10 minutes for an individual to be issued with the voter’s card. Added to this is the reported lack of sufficient manpower to attend to citizens expeditiously.

We are therefore calling on ECZ to up its game by ensuring that they increase the number of personnel attending to members of the public as well as ensure that there is adequate equipment in areas less catered for”, Hon. Davies Mwila has said.
Hon. Davies Mwila has further maintained that:

“The Patriotic Front believes that the integrity of any election begins with a smooth and efficient voter registration process. Hence, it is our hope that ECZ will move with speed to address these serious concerns in different parts of the Country. ECZ may wish to re-consider stationing their personal at designated voter registration centres for the stipulated thirty (30) days, as opposed to the ‘rotational formula’ which the Commission is currently implementing. In short, PF is calling for increased manpower and equipment per centre, so as to ensure that as many eligible citizens as possible get registered as voters”.

The Secretary General has also called on all members of the Patriotic Front Party across the country to take the voter registration exercise seriously by encouraging all eligible citizens to obtain their voters cards.

Hon. Mwila concluded by appealing to members of the public to turn out in large numbers to register as voters, while maintaining social distancing and wearing face masks at all times.

Previous articleExpectations From The Forth Coming Bondholder Decision On Zambia’s Request For Debt Service Relief

2 COMMENTS

  1. “We are therefore calling ECZ to up its game”. If ECZ was to work as an autonomous body working for the Zambians, it would have delivered an efficient work performance in vote registration. However, with such instructions from a PF cadre interfering and exerting unnecessary and partisan force ECZ has already began to be dysfunctional as witnessed.

  2. “We are therefore calling ECZ to up its game”. If ECZ was to work as an autonomous body, working for the Zambians, it would have delivered an efficient work performance in vote registration. However, with such instructions from a PF cadre interfering and exerting unnecessary and partisan force, ECZ has already began to be dysfunctional as witnessed.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 2

PF Expresses Concern at the Slow Pace of Voter Registration

Patriotic Front Secretary General Hon. Davies Mwila has expressed concern at reports from different parts of the country pointing...
Read more
Columns

Expectations From The Forth Coming Bondholder Decision On Zambia’s Request For Debt Service Relief

Chief Editor - 0
By Wakumelo Mataa CTPD Researcher Zambia’s economy has continued to experience serious macro-economic challenges, aggravated by the COVID-19 crisis on one hand and the debt...
Read more
General News

UNHCR Praises Zambian Government, but calls for more efforts towards ending statelessness

Chief Editor - 0
As the world commemorates the 6th anniversary of the #IBelong Campaign, which falls on Wednesday 11 November 2020, the UN Refugee Agency in Zambia,...
Read more
General News

Women effectively contributing to peacekeeping operations-Amb Simbyakula

Chief Editor - 0
Women have the ability to improve the effectiveness of the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping operations around the globe, Zambia’s Permanent Representative to the United...
Read more
Headlines

ZCCB Worried With Some Trends that May Force Zambia Sacrifice Its Treasured Peace

Chief Editor - 0
President of the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) Rt. Rev. George Lungu says some trends in Zambia today are worrisome and if left...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Politicians urged to sign peace treaty ahead of 2021 elections

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 9
The Trust Emergency Response Organization (TERO) has hailed President Edgar Lungu for preaching peace and national unity ahead of the 2021 general elections. TERO...
Read more

Voter registration is slow, it’s taking more than 30 minutes, Chavuma residents complain

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 6
The Voter Registration which started yesterday countrywide began on a slow note in Chavuma District of North Western Province. A check by ZANIS yesterday,...
Read more

PF of Confident of Victory in 2021, even without Bill 10-Sunday Chanda

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 16
THE RULING Patriotic Front (PF) Media Director Mr. Sunday Chanda has challenged the opposition political parties to tell the Zambian people what they will...
Read more

To the Joe Bidens of Zambia

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 49
By Salma Cheswa Kapwepwe Joe Biden didn't just drop from a privatization scandal to seek the presidency like some clown who want to project themselves...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.