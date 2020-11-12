President Edgar Lungu has said that he regrets the failure to pass the Constitution Amendment Bill 10 of 2020.

Speaking when he met traditional leaders in Mkushi District of Central Province today, President Lungu said the passage of Bill 10 could have enhanced the inclusion of women, youths and differently abled people in governance.

President Lungu said Bill 10 could have helped to address the inequalities between women, youths, and differently-abled people in governance.

He said he did not see anything wrong to extend the period in which to petition an election and the inclusion of special groups in governance as was embedded in Bill 10.

Mr. Lungu has also assured the chiefs that his administration will look into their transport challenges to enhance their administrative duties.

He said the government will also continue to work on feeder roads to improve the movement of farm produce and easy the accessibility of various social services.

He further added that the government will continue with the early and timely distribution of farming inputs as a way of promoting the growth of the agricultural sector.

And President Edgar Lungu has noted that the Church and government continue to be partners in national development.

President Lungu says the Church and government have similar desire and mandate to make sure that the lives of the Zambian citizenry are improved upon.

He reaffirmed governments continued support to the Church by providing what is needed.

Speaking in Luano district in Central Province during a meeting with the Clergy yesterday afternoon, President Lungu expressed happiness that the Church in Luano already has a framework that has integrated people so as to improve their wellbeing.

“I’m glad that you are talking about development. Development has no finishing line. There is always more that needs to be done,” the President said.

President Lungu further assured the Clergy that government will expedite programmes to alleviate the suffering of the people in the district including the civil servants that are employed in the area.

“We will do everything that is required in a new district to make Luano district a reality. It is good that we have the Clergy here that are committed to the wellbeing of the people,” stated President Lungu.

And Representative for the Clergy, Reverend Stanley Msiska from the Reconciliation Life Church International, thanked President Lungu for recognizing the Church and the role it plays in national development.

Rev. Msiska noted that the inclusion of the Clergy in government’s developmental programmes is a plus to government.

“We are honoured and privileged to have a President who has put the Clergy on top of government’s agenda. As the Clergy in Luano district, we pledge our continued support all the way,” he said.

Rev. Msiska also called on President Lungu to help address challenges faced in the district.

Earlier, President Lungu held separate meetings with traditional leaders in the district and the Head men to engage them in matters of national development and also to learn of their challenges.