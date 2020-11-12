9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, November 12, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Bill 10 could have helped to address the inequalities between women, youths-President Lungu

By Chief Editor
40 views
0
Headlines Bill 10 could have helped to address the inequalities between women, youths-President...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Edgar Lungu has said that he regrets the failure to pass the Constitution Amendment Bill 10 of 2020.

Speaking when he met traditional leaders in Mkushi District of Central Province today, President Lungu said the passage of Bill 10 could have enhanced the inclusion of women, youths and differently abled people in governance.

President Lungu said Bill 10 could have helped to address the inequalities between women, youths, and differently-abled people in governance.

He said he did not see anything wrong to extend the period in which to petition an election and the inclusion of special groups in governance as was embedded in Bill 10.

Mr. Lungu has also assured the chiefs that his administration will look into their transport challenges to enhance their administrative duties.

He said the government will also continue to work on feeder roads to improve the movement of farm produce and easy the accessibility of various social services.

He further added that the government will continue with the early and timely distribution of farming inputs as a way of promoting the growth of the agricultural sector.

And President Edgar Lungu has noted that the Church and government continue to be partners in national development.

President Lungu says the Church and government have similar desire and mandate to make sure that the lives of the Zambian citizenry are improved upon.

He reaffirmed governments continued support to the Church by providing what is needed.

Speaking in Luano district in Central Province during a meeting with the Clergy yesterday afternoon, President Lungu expressed happiness that the Church in Luano already has a framework that has integrated people so as to improve their wellbeing.

“I’m glad that you are talking about development. Development has no finishing line. There is always more that needs to be done,” the President said.

President Lungu further assured the Clergy that government will expedite programmes to alleviate the suffering of the people in the district including the civil servants that are employed in the area.

“We will do everything that is required in a new district to make Luano district a reality. It is good that we have the Clergy here that are committed to the wellbeing of the people,” stated President Lungu.

And Representative for the Clergy, Reverend Stanley Msiska from the Reconciliation Life Church International, thanked President Lungu for recognizing the Church and the role it plays in national development.

Rev. Msiska noted that the inclusion of the Clergy in government’s developmental programmes is a plus to government.

“We are honoured and privileged to have a President who has put the Clergy on top of government’s agenda. As the Clergy in Luano district, we pledge our continued support all the way,” he said.

Rev. Msiska also called on President Lungu to help address challenges faced in the district.

Earlier, President Lungu held separate meetings with traditional leaders in the district and the Head men to engage them in matters of national development and also to learn of their challenges.

Previous articleKabwata Car Wash wins US$ 1 million tender to supply 46 4×4 vehicles to Judiciary

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Bill 10 could have helped to address the inequalities between women, youths-President Lungu

President Edgar Lungu has said that he regrets the failure to pass the Constitution Amendment Bill 10 of 2020....
Read more
General News

Kabwata Car Wash wins US$ 1 million tender to supply 46 4×4 vehicles to Judiciary

Chief Editor - 0
A little known Car Wash business based in Kabwata, Lusaka has landed a US$ 1 million contract to deliver 46 brand new 4x4 vehicles...
Read more
Economy

Zambian Parliament unanimously adopts report on Single Africa Air Transport

Chief Editor - 2
Zambian Parliament yesterday unanimously agreed and adopted a Committee Report on Single African Air Transport Market. The report focuses on the Proposal to ratify the...
Read more
Rural News

Kasempa to register over 70 thousand voters

Chief Editor - 0
Electoral Commission of Zambian (ECZ) is targeting to register over 70,000 eligible voters in Kasempa district of the North-western province during the ongoing voter...
Read more
Feature Politics

Voter registration Slow in Kitwe

Chief Editor - 1
Kitwe District Commissioner Chileshe Bweupe has bemoaned the slow process in the on-going voter registration exercise. Speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Kitwe yesterday,...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Deputy Speaker orders Vice President to give a statement on the Slow Voter Registration

Headlines Chief Editor - 8
First Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Catherine Namugala has ordered Republican Vice President Inonge Wina to update the nation on the on-going voter...
Read more

ZCCB Worried With Some Trends that May Force Zambia Sacrifice Its Treasured Peace

Headlines Chief Editor - 15
President of the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) Rt. Rev. George Lungu says some trends in Zambia today are worrisome and if left...
Read more

Zambia On Brink of Default With Creditors Set to Refuse Relief

Headlines Chief Editor - 26
Bloomberg media reports that a key bondholder group is set to reject Zambia’s request for an interest-payment holiday, putting the country on course to...
Read more

President Lungu impressed with cassava plantation

Headlines Chief Editor - 10
President Edgar Lungu has described the Agriculture, Productivity and Enhancement project that is underway in Chitambo district is an integrated approach to value...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.