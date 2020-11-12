9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, November 12, 2020
type here...
General News
Updated:

Former Ghanian President Jerry Rawlings dies after Short Illness

By Chief Editor
40 views
1
General News Former Ghanian President Jerry Rawlings dies after Short Illness
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Ghana’s former president Jerry Rawlings has died, according to the state’s Radio Ghana and the president. H was was 73.

President Nana Akufo-Addo said that Rawlings died Thursday morning at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in the capital, Accra, where he had been receiving treatment after a short illness.

“A great tree has fallen, and Ghana is poorer for this loss,” he said in an official statement after sending condolences to the family and announcing that flags would fly at half-mast for 7 days as the nation prepares for a state funeral.

Rawlings was born in 1947 to a Scottish father and a Ghanaian mother who died in September at the age of 101. Rawlings, who trained as an air force officer, came to power in 1979 after leading his first coup, and then transferring power to civilian rule soon after.

In December 1981, he staged a second coup and was Ghana’s military leader until he introduced multi-party elections in 1992 that returned the country to democracy. He won the elections and was sworn in as president in 1993 and served two elected four-year terms, leaving office in 2001.

His longtime friend and later his rival, Maj. Kojo Boakye Gyan who served as spokesman for the party that took over after the first coup, told The Associated Press that Rawling’s death was a loss for Ghana.

“He was God’s gift to the country and l can only ask that God keeps his soul in peace,” said Gyan.

Soon after his death was announced, crowds started gathering at his Ridge Office in Accra.

Rawlings is survived by his wife, Nana Konadu Agyeman, whom he met while at Achimota School. They have three daughters: Zanetor Rawlings, Yaa Asantewaa Rawlings, Amina Rawlings; and one son, Kimathi Rawlings.

AP

Previous articleShepolopolo Tumble in The Semi’s At COSAFA

1 COMMENT

  1. True son of Africa. Even in sickness, he sought medical attention in his own country.

    Our leaders evacuate themselves abroad everytime they have a minor illness.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 1

Former Ghanian President Jerry Rawlings dies after Short Illness

Ghana’s former president Jerry Rawlings has died, according to the state’s Radio Ghana and the president. H was was...
Read more
Feature Sports

Shepolopolo Tumble in The Semi’s At COSAFA

sports - 1
Shepolopolo have been eliminated from the 2020 COSAFA Women’s Championship by Botswana at the semifinal stage. Zambia succumbed to a 2-1 loss to Botswana in...
Read more
General News

Ndola Woman Woman steals boss’ 3 children

Chief Editor - 8
Police in Ndola has launched a manhunt for a maid who has allegedly stolen her employer’s three children in Chifubu Township. The children include...
Read more
Headlines

No volunteers allowed to help out at Voter Registration Centres-ECZ

Chief Editor - 4
The Electoral Commission of Zambia has appealed to members of the public to refrain from interfering in the electoral process. ECZ Acting Spokeswoman Sylvia Bwalya...
Read more
Headlines

Bill 10 could have helped to address the inequalities between women, youths-President Lungu

Chief Editor - 26
President Edgar Lungu has said that he regrets the failure to pass the Constitution Amendment Bill 10 of 2020. Speaking when he met traditional...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Ndola Woman Woman steals boss’ 3 children

General News Chief Editor - 8
Police in Ndola has launched a manhunt for a maid who has allegedly stolen her employer’s three children in Chifubu Township. The children include...
Read more

Kabwata Car Wash wins US$ 1 million tender to supply 46 4×4 vehicles to Judiciary

General News Chief Editor - 36
A little known Car Wash business based in Kabwata, Lusaka has landed a US$ 1 million contract to deliver 46 brand new 4x4 vehicles...
Read more

PF Cadres, Zambia Police and Zambia National Service in a Physical Fight over Smuggling of Mealie Meal

General News Chief Editor - 23
Mufulira District Commissioner, Mike Manda has condemned the fracas that erupted on Saturday when Zambia National Service (ZNS) officers and Zambia Police Officers engaged...
Read more

Hitches in the voter registration exercise are being worked-Given Lubinda

General News Chief Editor - 9
GOVERNMENT has assured the nation that the hitches that have been experienced in the voter registration exercise are being worked. And Government has described as...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.