Friday, November 13, 2020
General News
Zambian, Zimbabwean nationals nabbed for money laundering

By Chief Editor
The Drug Enforcement Commission’s Anti Money Laundering Investigations Unit in Lusaka has arrested three Zambians and three Ugandan nationals for money laundering activities involving over K14.3 million.

Drug Enforcement Commission, Public Relations Officer, Theresa Katongo has named the suspects as Patrick Kafula aged 38, Makhosana Ndolo 44, Austin Daka 30 all of Zambian nationality.

Ms Katongo said the others are Vincent Ssempijja aged 29, Rashid kyangulanyi aged 28, and Sylvester Apuli 43 of Ugandan nationality.

Ms Katongo said particulars of the offence are that between January 1, 2020 and July 4, 2020, the accused persons unlawfully possessed 2 key USB loggers, 1 USB flash disk and 1 laptop containing software primarily designed to overcome security measures for the protection of data found on the core banking system.

She stated that the devices enabled the accused persons to access the core banking system of a named bank permitting them to transfer K14, 378,000 from eight corporate accounts of the same bank and credited 79 beneficiary accounts also held at the same bank.

Ms Katongo further stated that the six who are pending court appearance have since been charged for unlawful possession of devices primarily designed to overcome security measures for protection of critical data, unauthorized access to data, theft and money laundering.

Meanwhile, Ms Katongo said the Commission conducted a special operation in Sesheke, Western Province on November 10, 2020 and arrested seven 7 people for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis weighing 1.88 tonnes and trafficking in 46.5 kilograms of loose cannabis contrary to Cap 96 of the Laws of Zambia.

She has since identified the suspects as kulili Sikundu a male aged 52, Mayamba Lingela male 47, Alice Masiye female aged 57, Namakau Muyangwa female aged 47, Mukongane Katabi male aged 57, Complex Sitali Sitali male aged 34, and Esther Manza Katabi, female aged 67 all of Mutanda village in Western Province.

She said all the suspects are in Police custody and will appear in court soon.

This is contained in a statement availed to ZANIS in Lusaka today by Drug Enforcement Commission Public Relations Officer, Theresa Katongo.

