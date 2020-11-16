Some Civil Society Organisations have called for the dismissal of the Electoral Commission of Zambia Managers in charge of elections and voter education for manipulating the voter registration process.

The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) and Advocacy for National Development and Democracy (ANDD) said Mr Mwanangomba and Ms. Mwiinga are responsible for allocating the highest number of registration kits (308) to Southern Province while allocating smaller numbers to provinces like Copperbelt (227 kits) and Luapula (217 kits) which has the highest number of registered voters.

During a media briefing this morning, Mr. Ntewewe said free and fair elections must begin with a registration process that is free from manipulation and offers fair opportunities for all Zambians and regions to register as voter.

“The Commission seem not to be doing very well with registering voters in manner that is free from manipulation and fairness accorded to all citizens. The Commission must come out clean and explain how these registrations kits were unfairly allocated,” said Ntewewe

The CSOs observed that in areas which appear to be strongholds of the United Party for National Development (UPND), the registration process of voters is taking less than 4.5minutes – 6 minutes for one voter to register while in Lusaka, Coppebelt, Eastern and Luapula is taking 10 to 15 minutes.

Various stakeholders have expressed concern at slow pace of voter registration since the beginning of the exercise. Former Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) party spokesperson who is also Chama north parliamentary aspiring candidate, Yotam Mtayachalo expressed worry at a pace in which the voter registration exercise is being undertaken.

Mr Mtayachalo said the slow pace at which the voter registration exercise is moving which commenced on Monday last week by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) is extremely worrisome saying unless measures are taken immediately the process may not record a success story.

”The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has deployed inadequate staff in registration centres to undertake such an important exercise as people have to wait for too long on the queue to register as voters which is counterproductive, ” Mr. Mtayachalo added.

He said the act can result in many people not register as voters due to frustration adding that as such President Edgar Lungu’s directives to ECZ to deploy more officers in registration centres is timely and a positive development.

The former FDD party Spokesperson further stated that ECZ must realise that with the onset of rain season many Zambians maybe disenfranchised especially in rural areas were accessibility to registration centres may be a huge challenge if contingent measures are not implemented to accelerate the voter registration exercise countrywide.