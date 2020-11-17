The National Heritage Conservation Commission (NHCC), says it is committed to develop tourist attraction sites across the country.

NHCC Northern Region Director, Kagosi Mwamulowe said the Commission will endeavour to develop various tourist attraction sites to boost tourism as well as growing the country’s economy in line with the Seventh National Development Plan(7NDP).

ZANIS reports that Mr Mwamulowe said this in Chinsali when he handed over the site to the developer, Bwacha Camping Sites, which has partnered with NHCC to develop Chipoma falls.

He noted that Muchinga Province and the rest of the regions in the northern circuit has great potential for tourism development.

Mr Mwamulowe said the tourist attraction sites in the northern circuit are set to be transformed and make them more attractive by partnering with other developers.

“The event we are witnessing today started in 2008 where stakeholders including the NHCC decided that this area around Chipoma falls be developed so as to attract tourists,” said Mr Mwamulowe.

And Bwacha Camping Sites Director, Joyce Nsamba said her organisation is committed to develop the area to international standards.

“We have plans to construct charrettes, ablution block, restaurant, and other facilities that will attract both local and foreign tourists to visit this place,” said Ms Nsamba.

And a local resident, Peter Chanda called on other residents to render support to Bwacha Camping Sites so that the area is developed.

“We are happy that a local developer is coming to develop our place. This is a welcome move and I appeal to all the residents of Chipoma falls area to support this development,“ said Mr Chanda.

The Chipoma falls is on Chimanabwe river that flows through an attractive series of rapids and cascades averaging about five metres each.