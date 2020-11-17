9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, November 17, 2020
type here...
General News
Updated:

Heritage Commission to develop tourist sites to boost tourism

By Chief Editor
41 views
2
General News Heritage Commission to develop tourist sites to boost tourism
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The National Heritage Conservation Commission (NHCC), says it is committed to develop tourist attraction sites across the country.

NHCC Northern Region Director, Kagosi Mwamulowe said the Commission will endeavour to develop various tourist attraction sites to boost tourism as well as growing the country’s economy in line with the Seventh National Development Plan(7NDP).

ZANIS reports that Mr Mwamulowe said this in Chinsali when he handed over the site to the developer, Bwacha Camping Sites, which has partnered with NHCC to develop Chipoma falls.

He noted that Muchinga Province and the rest of the regions in the northern circuit has great potential for tourism development.

Mr Mwamulowe said the tourist attraction sites in the northern circuit are set to be transformed and make them more attractive by partnering with other developers.

“The event we are witnessing today started in 2008 where stakeholders including the NHCC decided that this area around Chipoma falls be developed so as to attract tourists,” said Mr Mwamulowe.

And Bwacha Camping Sites Director, Joyce Nsamba said her organisation is committed to develop the area to international standards.

“We have plans to construct charrettes, ablution block, restaurant, and other facilities that will attract both local and foreign tourists to visit this place,” said Ms Nsamba.

And a local resident, Peter Chanda called on other residents to render support to Bwacha Camping Sites so that the area is developed.

“We are happy that a local developer is coming to develop our place. This is a welcome move and I appeal to all the residents of Chipoma falls area to support this development,“ said Mr Chanda.

The Chipoma falls is on Chimanabwe river that flows through an attractive series of rapids and cascades averaging about five metres each.

Previous articleStudents on Government Loans who fail to Complete their Studies should pay back the Loans
Next articleZRA Employee Commended for turning down K 1 million cash Bribe

2 COMMENTS

  1. The idea is good. It should have started 50-60 years ago. But I doubt the abilities of the developers and whether they will be supported by the local communities. Worthy trying though.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 3

ECZ dismisses allegations of favouring UPND Strongholds

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has dismissed allegation leveled against the commission by Civil Society Organizations (CSOs)...
Read more
General News

ZRA Employee Commended for turning down K 1 million cash Bribe

Chief Editor - 6
The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Assistant Director for Debt Recovery Unit Mr. Joseph Mfula, a has been commended for turning down...
Read more
General News

Heritage Commission to develop tourist sites to boost tourism

Chief Editor - 2
The National Heritage Conservation Commission (NHCC), says it is committed to develop tourist attraction sites across the country. NHCC Northern Region Director, Kagosi Mwamulowe...
Read more
General News

Students on Government Loans who fail to Complete their Studies should pay back the Loans

Chief Editor - 0
THE Higher Education Loan and Scholarships Board (HELSB) has clarified that even students who obtained loans from the Loans Board but failed in their...
Read more
Economy

Two British firms seals deal processing mineral materials from tailings dams in Kitwe

Chief Editor - 3
TWO United Kingdom (UK) based mining firms joined hands establishing a tailings retreatment plant which will be processing mineral materials from tailings dams...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

ZRA Employee Commended for turning down K 1 million cash Bribe

General News Chief Editor - 6
The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Assistant Director for Debt Recovery Unit Mr. Joseph Mfula, a has been commended for turning down...
Read more

Students on Government Loans who fail to Complete their Studies should pay back the Loans

General News Chief Editor - 0
THE Higher Education Loan and Scholarships Board (HELSB) has clarified that even students who obtained loans from the Loans Board but failed in their...
Read more

Government directs Kafubu Water to cancel water bills for thousands of customers in Luanshya

General News Chief Editor - 11
Government has with immediate effect directed Kafubu Water and Sanitation Company to write off water bills belonging to four thousand households in Luanshya's...
Read more

Foreign Affairs Minister Malanji meets Egyptian President El-Sisi in Cairo

General News Chief Editor - 9
Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi discussed means to enhance security cooperation to combat cross-border terrorism in Africa as he received Zambia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Joe...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.