National Democratic Congress (NDC) President Chishimba Kambwili has been found with a case to answer in a matter he is accused of defaming President Edgar Lungu.

Lusaka Magistrate Felix Kaoma has placed Kambwili on his defence in the matter which Republican Progressive Party Leader Peter Chanda took to court alleging that he put the name of the President in ridicule by uttering defamatory words.

Particulars are that on 9th September last year, with intent to bring the name of the president into hatred, ridicule, and contempt, Kambwili published defamatory words.

It is alleged that Kambwili defamed the President when he insinuated that the Presidential jet is being used to carry drugs, the words which are suggestive that President Edgar Lung has been trafficking drugs.

When the matter came up for the continuation of trial, the state presented its last witness, Kamima Nyirenda, a pilot at the Zambia Air Force.