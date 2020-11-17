National Democratic Congress (NDC) President Chishimba Kambwili has been found with a case to answer in a matter he is accused of defaming President Edgar Lungu.
Lusaka Magistrate Felix Kaoma has placed Kambwili on his defence in the matter which Republican Progressive Party Leader Peter Chanda took to court alleging that he put the name of the President in ridicule by uttering defamatory words.
Particulars are that on 9th September last year, with intent to bring the name of the president into hatred, ridicule, and contempt, Kambwili published defamatory words.
It is alleged that Kambwili defamed the President when he insinuated that the Presidential jet is being used to carry drugs, the words which are suggestive that President Edgar Lung has been trafficking drugs.
When the matter came up for the continuation of trial, the state presented its last witness, Kamima Nyirenda, a pilot at the Zambia Air Force.
Yesterday when it was published that tayali was pursuing a case against demigod HH , his tribal supporters were in the fore front saying tayali deserved to be taken to the cleaners for defamation. Now here we have a similar case of a big mouthed loose cannon defaming the president. Will the upnd evil supporters, especially those in diaspora, support the president and call for kambwili to be dealt with for defamation? The answer is no. You know why ? Because that is how tribalists think. Tamwakatekepo
There have been suspicious people hanging around with president, Findlay in question
Of course he was found with a case to answer, however, as the case progresses, the state will have to reveal why Findlay, a private citizen, was allowed to use the presedential jet, that questiioin still remains unaswered, I see this case having a nolle.
@ this impostor in the UK, I am amazed you have kept up this much energy, some of us are tired of the simple minded people here who believe you are the real Kaizer.
Hachiza hachirwa, of course to satisfy your insecure mind you have to force yourself to believe I am a so called imposter. Continue dreaming. Even in 2021 when we win you will say the election was won by an imposter. Useless boy
The most vulgar online media outlets are those associated with Hichilema. Kambwili’s enemy is his mouth. He’s in the same WhatsApp group as Hichilema and both will end up in the same garbage hip. This is what we call MMD – Mabvuto mwaiyambila daala
I agree ayatollah. Hope you are fine my friend.
You would think Lungu would focus on fixing the economy that he has destroyed with his cadre friends. Making themselves very wealthy during that time. Instead, he is busy quashing nobodies like Kambwili.
Lungu associates himself with unsavoury characters. Lest you forget, he was implicated in funding terrorism is Rwanda. He is always seen with Findlay. Never in our history have we had a president associated with so many criminals. Or so many crimes. He has made criminality the new normal. On top of that, citizens were gassed and many died.