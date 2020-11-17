9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, November 17, 2020
type here...
General News
Updated:

ZRA Employee Commended for turning down K 1 million cash Bribe

By Chief Editor
41 views
6
General News ZRA Employee Commended for turning down K 1 million cash Bribe
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Assistant Director for Debt Recovery Unit Mr. Joseph Mfula, a has been commended for turning down a K1 million bribe to lower tax assessment payable to ZRA by Opermin Zambia Limited.

Reacting to the arrest of Opermin Zambia Limited Director by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for attempting to corrupt a ZRA officer with K1 million cash, Ibrahim Kabwe Mwamba, PF National Students Mobilisation Coordinator, said he is proud to be alive at a time such as this and applauds ZRA for displaying highest acts of patriotism and dedication to the fight against corruption.

Mr. Peter Samboko, aged 41 of Riverside Kitwe, has been charged with one count of Corrupt Practices with Private Person after he jointly and whilst acting with other unknown persons corruptly offered and gave Mr. Joseph Mfula, an Assistant Director – Debt Recovery Unit at Zambia Revenue Authority, One Million Kwacha (K1,000,000.00) cash as an inducement in order for Mr. Mfula to lower the tax assessment payable to ZRA by Opermin Zambia Limited, a matter or transaction that concerns Zambia Revenue Authority.

This gives confidence to many of us youths who follow with keen interest the operations and activities of the institution tasked to collect taxes on behalf of government.

Credit also goes to Commissioner General as this is clear demonstration of credible and good leadership at the top. We also wish to take this opportunity to recommend for promotion such rare acts of integrity from individuals. Under the prevailing economic situation it’s very easy for someone to fall prey to temptations of corruption but this particular officer showed courage and has instilled confidence in others to follow suit. You have by this act earned yourself and the institution some reasonable mileage of credibility and this must be applauded by every well meaning citizen of our great nation.

Previous articleHeritage Commission to develop tourist sites to boost tourism
Next articleECZ dismisses allegations of favouring UPND Strongholds

6 COMMENTS

  2. That ZRA official will be laughed at by PF presidential candidate Edgar Fimofimo. Refusing cash 1 million kwacha !??? Thats never been heard of, even Simusamba can send such ZRA employee to jail, like he did to Kambwili who refused to bribe. That ZRA official must be investigated.

    1
    2

  5. This wind will sweep all the corrupt people including those aspiring for presidency. Chilufya Tayali is being vilified by those who condemn corruption but support highly corrupt leaders. This crusade of bringing out corrupt practices is real and all those evolved will have their day.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 3

ECZ dismisses allegations of favouring UPND Strongholds

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has dismissed allegation leveled against the commission by Civil Society Organizations (CSOs)...
Read more
General News

ZRA Employee Commended for turning down K 1 million cash Bribe

Chief Editor - 6
The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Assistant Director for Debt Recovery Unit Mr. Joseph Mfula, a has been commended for turning down...
Read more
General News

Heritage Commission to develop tourist sites to boost tourism

Chief Editor - 2
The National Heritage Conservation Commission (NHCC), says it is committed to develop tourist attraction sites across the country. NHCC Northern Region Director, Kagosi Mwamulowe...
Read more
General News

Students on Government Loans who fail to Complete their Studies should pay back the Loans

Chief Editor - 0
THE Higher Education Loan and Scholarships Board (HELSB) has clarified that even students who obtained loans from the Loans Board but failed in their...
Read more
Economy

Two British firms seals deal processing mineral materials from tailings dams in Kitwe

Chief Editor - 3
TWO United Kingdom (UK) based mining firms joined hands establishing a tailings retreatment plant which will be processing mineral materials from tailings dams...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Heritage Commission to develop tourist sites to boost tourism

General News Chief Editor - 2
The National Heritage Conservation Commission (NHCC), says it is committed to develop tourist attraction sites across the country. NHCC Northern Region Director, Kagosi Mwamulowe...
Read more

Students on Government Loans who fail to Complete their Studies should pay back the Loans

General News Chief Editor - 0
THE Higher Education Loan and Scholarships Board (HELSB) has clarified that even students who obtained loans from the Loans Board but failed in their...
Read more

Government directs Kafubu Water to cancel water bills for thousands of customers in Luanshya

General News Chief Editor - 11
Government has with immediate effect directed Kafubu Water and Sanitation Company to write off water bills belonging to four thousand households in Luanshya's...
Read more

Foreign Affairs Minister Malanji meets Egyptian President El-Sisi in Cairo

General News Chief Editor - 9
Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi discussed means to enhance security cooperation to combat cross-border terrorism in Africa as he received Zambia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Joe...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.